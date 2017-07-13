External Article

Tourism Competitiveness Index Shows Dynamic Changes

tourism-review.com

For the past 11 years, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has been carrying out an in-depth analysis of travel and tourism competitiveness of 136 economies around the world. This year has been a turbulent year in tourism. The top countries in the ranking (Spain, France, Germany) retain stability. But many countries have gone through changes in various aspects.

The Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index measures “the set of factors and policies that enable the sustainable development of the travel and tourism sector, which in turn, contributes to the development and competitiveness of a country”.