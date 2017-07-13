Choice Hotels Growth Fueled by Conversions in its Core Segments
In 2016, Quality Inn, the largest single brand in the Choice system, dominated the midscale segment in RevPAR growth, with an increase of 5.6 percent over the previous year, and has experienced 27 consecutive months of market share growth. Quality's growth is accelerating, with more than 320 new locations added in the last two years alone. When joining the Quality Inn system, franchisees gain instant brand awareness and extensive support resources that help dramatically increase a property's competitive position in its local market.
The Clarion brand similarly has seen strong momentum, with nearly triple the number of new projects executed in 2016, compared to the prior year. Clarion has recently enhanced its industry-leading efforts to streamline food & beverage operations, based on consumer feedback, while making additional changes to improve the hotel's overall return on investment. Clarion is well-positioned to meet the needs of midscale group business with its meeting space and catering, as well as other services to support successful small to medium-sized corporate and social events.
"In 2014, I joined Choice by converting my existing hotel to a Clarion hotel. Given the success of this project, I have expanded my portfolio to other Choice brands," said Ray Dayal, a Choice Hotels franchisee whose properties in Nashville include the Quality Inn Downtown – Stadium, the Clarion Hotel Downtown – Stadium, and The Capitol Hotel, a member of The Ascend Hotel Collection. "I continue to partner with Choice because it provides the tools and resources that allow me to run my business efficiently and effectively. Plus, its brand recognition and strength drives people to my hotels and contributes to my success."
