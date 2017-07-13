CHICAGO – Hyatt has selected SONIFI Solutions, Inc. as its preferred provider for delivering a personalized in-room streaming solution to hotel guests. SONIFI's patent-pending STAYCAST™ solution, powered by Google Chromecast, has been seamlessly integrated with the World of Hyatt mobile app.

With this first-of-its-kind integration, participating Hyatt hotels now offer guests simple, seamless and secure streaming of their favorite apps, such as Netflix®, Hulu®, YouTube® and 1,000+ others, to the in-room television through a Chromecast device. This technology is already available at 14 Hyatt hotels, including Hyatt Regency New Orleans and Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, with more to follow.

"This industry-leading collaboration is one more way World of Hyatt builds experiences with an understanding of what's most important to our community of travelers," said Debbie Goetz, Senior Vice President – Corporate Marketing, Hyatt. "Today's traveler often has one or more streaming subscriptions, and now they can view their favorite content on the big screen when they're on the road, too."

STAYCAST (previously SoniCast) fully integrates with the World of Hyatt mobile app, so guests can connect and stream at participating locations with the tap of a button. Benefits include:

An at-home experience where guests enjoy their favorite streaming services on the in-room TV screen

No need to enter a code or personal credentials on the TV

Ability for guests to stream photos, videos, or even presentations for upcoming meetings

A world of choice, with entertainment available in virtually any language

A secure system that automatically logs guests out at check out

"The World of Hyatt mobile app provides guests with a one-stop-shop of services to personalize their travel experience, whether it's using your phone to book the best room type for you to requesting a forgotten toothbrush or now enjoying your favorite entertainment on the guestroom TV," said Jeff Bzdawka, Senior Vice President – Global Hotel Technology, Hyatt. "Our guests deserve the best, and SONIFI has a proven track record of superior, secure service. They have been true teammates at every turn."

SONIFI and Hyatt share the spirit of innovation. SONIFI has been an industry technology pioneer for more than 30 years and is the first to offer an enterprise-grade streaming solution for hospitality in partnership with another well-known innovator, Google. In 2015, Hyatt Regency San Francisco was the first hotel to offer the STAYCAST streaming experience, powered by Google Chromecast. Andaz 5th Avenue, a midtown Manhattan lifestyle hotel in the Hyatt portfolio, was also the first Hyatt hotel to enable 4K streaming.

"Hyatt's forward thinking approach has pushed, motivated and mobilized our respective teams to deliver an experience that is quite personal and simple for Hyatt guests around the world," stated SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. "We are proud to have formed such a strong relationship and look forward to continued collaborative innovation to promote understanding in World of Hyatt."

Download the World of Hyatt app for iOS and Android to get started.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About SONIFI® Solutions Inc. SONIFI® Solutions Inc., the leader in innovative guest engagement solutions for the hospitality and healthcare industries, serves 500 million travelers in over 1.2 million hotel rooms annually. The company's core services include guest Internet access, mobility, interactive television, streaming and free-to-guest solutions along with unparalleled nationwide technical support and professional services. For more information, please visit www.sonifi.com.

