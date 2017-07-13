Hyatt And Sonifi To Deliver A Personalized In-room Streaming Experience Powered By Google Chromecast To Travelers Around The Globe
"This industry-leading collaboration is one more way World of Hyatt builds experiences with an understanding of what's most important to our community of travelers," said Debbie Goetz, Senior Vice President – Corporate Marketing, Hyatt. "Today's traveler often has one or more streaming subscriptions, and now they can view their favorite content on the big screen when they're on the road, too."
STAYCAST (previously SoniCast) fully integrates with the World of Hyatt mobile app, so guests can connect and stream at participating locations with the tap of a button. Benefits include:
- An at-home experience where guests enjoy their favorite streaming services on the in-room TV screen
- No need to enter a code or personal credentials on the TV
- Ability for guests to stream photos, videos, or even presentations for upcoming meetings
- A world of choice, with entertainment available in virtually any language
- A secure system that automatically logs guests out at check out
"The World of Hyatt mobile app provides guests with a one-stop-shop of services to personalize their travel experience, whether it's using your phone to book the best room type for you to requesting a forgotten toothbrush or now enjoying your favorite entertainment on the guestroom TV," said Jeff Bzdawka, Senior Vice President – Global Hotel Technology, Hyatt. "Our guests deserve the best, and SONIFI has a proven track record of superior, secure service. They have been true teammates at every turn."
SONIFI and Hyatt share the spirit of innovation. SONIFI has been an industry technology pioneer for more than 30 years and is the first to offer an enterprise-grade streaming solution for hospitality in partnership with another well-known innovator, Google. In 2015, Hyatt Regency San Francisco was the first hotel to offer the STAYCAST streaming experience, powered by Google Chromecast. Andaz 5th Avenue, a midtown Manhattan lifestyle hotel in the Hyatt portfolio, was also the first Hyatt hotel to enable 4K streaming.
"Hyatt's forward thinking approach has pushed, motivated and mobilized our respective teams to deliver an experience that is quite personal and simple for Hyatt guests around the world," stated SONIFI CEO Ahmad Ouri. "We are proud to have formed such a strong relationship and look forward to continued collaborative innovation to promote understanding in World of Hyatt."
Download the World of Hyatt app for iOS and Android to get started.
