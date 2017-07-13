Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Chooses Agilysys Solution Suite to Optimize Food and Beverage Operations
Cape Cod Luxury Property Selects Agilysys Point-of-Sale, Payment Gateway Solutions
"We wanted state-of-the-art technology that would strengthen our entire F&B operation, and the Agilysys solutions were an ideal fit," said Greg Schlosser, director of information technology at Wequassett Resort. "InfoGenesis and rGuest Pay are fully integrated and designed specifically for the complex environments prevalent in the hospitality industry. These systems will work together not only to improve operational efficiency but also to maximize our revenue potential and enhance guest service."
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is using the following Agilysys solutions:
- InfoGenesis POS – a comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed for a broad range of operations, it features real-time reporting, support for flexible menu types, and multi-language capabilities that drive service flexibility and increase operational efficiency. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings.
- InfoGenesis Flex – Agilysys' mobile POS solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience for foodservice operations. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding high-volume environments, and its powerful offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance, even where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent. Both InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex are available as on-premise or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.
- rGuest Pay – the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.
"Our point-of-sale and payment gateway technology will play an important role in enhancing Wequassett Resort's market position as a premier destination property," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "These solutions support mission-critical guest-facing processes at many of the world's leading hotels. Together, this technology will help staff work more efficiently and ensure the property is well positioned to deliver world-class guest service."
Nestled on the elbow of Cape Cod, Wequassett Resort and Golf Club features 120 lavish guest rooms and suites, four restaurants, two pools, two beaches, four tennis courts and 18 holes of championship golf. The resort's newly designed Children's Center offers innovative and entertaining educational programs for children ages 2 to 12 and includes a pirate-themed playground, rock climbing wall, run ramps and an amphitheater. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel and is part of the Legend Collection of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
Contact
Robert Shecterle
Director of Marketing
Phone: 770.810.6046
Send Email
About Agilysys
Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The company's solutions and services allow property managers to better connect, interact and transact with their customers by streamlining operations, improving efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhancing the guest experience. Agilysys serves four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare. Agilysys operates throughout North America, Europe and Asia, with corporate services located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.