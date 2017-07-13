ALPHARETTA, GA. – Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Harwich, Mass., has selected InfoGenesis® POS, InfoGenesis® Flex and rGuest® Pay to streamline food and beverage operations and enhance guest service at the 120-room Cape Cod property. With the agreement, Agilysys continues its leadership position in the luxury hotel and resort market.

Wequassett Resort caters to an upscale clientele, with world-class accommodations, award-winning cuisine and top-notch recreational facilities. The property is also a popular venue for weddings, receptions and corporate meetings. The executive team wanted a combination of fixed and mobile point-of-sale solutions that would optimize food and beverage delivery, along with a payment gateway solution that would minimize data breaches and secure sensitive cardholder data. The Agilysys systems met the property's criteria, with features and functionality that will improve productivity and enable the resort to offer a quality guest experience in a wide variety of settings.

"We wanted state-of-the-art technology that would strengthen our entire F&B operation, and the Agilysys solutions were an ideal fit," said Greg Schlosser, director of information technology at Wequassett Resort. "InfoGenesis and rGuest Pay are fully integrated and designed specifically for the complex environments prevalent in the hospitality industry. These systems will work together not only to improve operational efficiency but also to maximize our revenue potential and enhance guest service."

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is using the following Agilysys solutions:

InfoGenesis POS – a comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Designed for a broad range of operations, it features real-time reporting, support for flexible menu types, and multi-language capabilities that drive service flexibility and increase operational efficiency. The system easily manages any combination of food, beverage and retail services, and integrates with other Agilysys applications and a wide variety of third-party offerings.

InfoGenesis Flex – Agilysys' mobile POS solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience for foodservice operations. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding high-volume environments, and its powerful offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance, even where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent. Both InfoGenesis POS and InfoGenesis Flex are available as on-premise or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

rGuest Pay – the Agilysys payment gateway that enables complete and secure payment processing. It leverages one of the few payment offerings that includes: validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE), which securely encrypts cardholder data while drastically reducing annual PCI audit costs; a Payment Information Proxy (PIP) that secures data arriving via e-commerce interfaces; robust tokenization, which eliminates storage of cardholder data; and a full range of fixed and mobile EMV-ready payment devices that ensure compliance with new card security regulations.

"Our point-of-sale and payment gateway technology will play an important role in enhancing Wequassett Resort's market position as a premier destination property," said Jim Walker, senior vice president of global revenue at Agilysys. "These solutions support mission-critical guest-facing processes at many of the world's leading hotels. Together, this technology will help staff work more efficiently and ensure the property is well positioned to deliver world-class guest service."

Nestled on the elbow of Cape Cod, Wequassett Resort and Golf Club features 120 lavish guest rooms and suites, four restaurants, two pools, two beaches, four tennis courts and 18 holes of championship golf. The resort's newly designed Children's Center offers innovative and entertaining educational programs for children ages 2 to 12 and includes a pirate-themed playground, rock climbing wall, run ramps and an amphitheater. Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotel and is part of the Legend Collection of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

