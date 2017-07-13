Country Profile: Spain
Viva Hotels Holiday Complex
The Viva Hotels Group has announced plans to turn the land at Marina de Magalluf into an elaborate and luxurious holiday complex, replete with different areas that all of their own distinct themes. All total, there are four separate hotels planned as part of this work.
Riu Plaza Madrid
Once this conversion project is completed, the new Riu Plaza will occupy 24 floors of the 27-story Edificio Espana, the rest of which will be designated for commercial use. This hotel will offer its guests 650 rooms, all of which rank as 4-stars. Currently in its final stages of design, the Riu Plaza Madrid will also include more than 1,800 square meters of space for events, including a 1,500-square meter open hall with a height of six meters.
Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I
Located in Barcelona, this refurbishment project is well underway, with its first two phases having wrapped up in 2016. It's third and final phase is slated to conclude in August 2017. Once opened, Fairmont will assume management of this property, which was formerly known as the Hotel Juan Rey Carlos I but will thereafter be the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I. For guests who are not willing to wait until the refurbishment has been entirely completed, the hotel is remaining open all throughout the various construction phases.
