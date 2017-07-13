In July of 2016, the famed global hospitality brand Leonardo Hotels announced that it would be expanding its presence in Spain's capital city, Madrid, with a pair of new luxury hotels: the Leonardo Boutique Hotel, which has 75 rooms, and the Leandro City Center hotel, which brings the brand 180 new rooms. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the city, the Grand Atlanta hotel, which is located near the Santiago Bernabeu stadium just north of the city center, is set to join Leonardo's portfolio.

This sort of aggressive hotel expansion within Spain is not, however, unique to Leonardo's brand. No, in fact, the hospitality industry in Spain is showing signs of steady and sustained growth, despite a challenging ripple effect in Europe that was triggered by the struggles of the British pound. Information from TOPHOTELPROJECTS database shows that a growing number of hotel construction projects are currently under way in Spain, including both new construction and renovations to existing hotels. These projects run the size gamut, with the largest slated to bring the country 1,000 new rooms while some of the smaller, boutique projects will yield as few as 18 rooms once they are completed.

With that in mind, the savvy hotel owner and operator would do well to stay abreast of what is happening in Spain, familiarizing him or herself with some of the key construction projects that are underway there. Here's a look at a few of the must-know construction projects currently happening in Spain:

Viva Hotels Holiday Complex

The Viva Hotels Group has announced plans to turn the land at Marina de Magalluf into an elaborate and luxurious holiday complex, replete with different areas that all of their own distinct themes. All total, there are four separate hotels planned as part of this work.

Riu Plaza Madrid

Once this conversion project is completed, the new Riu Plaza will occupy 24 floors of the 27-story Edificio Espana, the rest of which will be designated for commercial use. This hotel will offer its guests 650 rooms, all of which rank as 4-stars. Currently in its final stages of design, the Riu Plaza Madrid will also include more than 1,800 square meters of space for events, including a 1,500-square meter open hall with a height of six meters.

Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I

Located in Barcelona, this refurbishment project is well underway, with its first two phases having wrapped up in 2016. It's third and final phase is slated to conclude in August 2017. Once opened, Fairmont will assume management of this property, which was formerly known as the Hotel Juan Rey Carlos I but will thereafter be the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I. For guests who are not willing to wait until the refurbishment has been entirely completed, the hotel is remaining open all throughout the various construction phases.

