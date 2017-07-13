Hyatt's lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric is booming. Only two years old, the nascent boutique hotel chain has become immensely popular, and in February Hyatt announced its intention to expand its properties by almost double by 2019. Steve Haggerty, global head of capital strategy and franchising, says, "Since its launch in 2015, the Hyatt Centric brand has proven to be one of our fastest-growing lifestyle brands. Our aggressive expansion plans for the brand were born out of a need to increase our brand presence where our guests travel most, and the hotels in the Hyatt Centric brand pipeline will allow us to meet that need and further connect with millennial-minded guests in the upper-upscale lifestyle segment."

The 4-star chain, which sites its hotels at the centre of prime destinations, has celebrated openings in Waikiki Beach, Arlington and Chicago in recent months, and just opened its newest offering in the enviable location of Times Square, New York. The 487 room conversion overhauled an existing Hyatt hotel, giving it the Centric makeover to include the Marilyn Monroe Spa and Drybar Buttercup Blow-Dryers, appealing to travelers seeking a unique hotel experience.

The group also announced plans to open a new Hyatt Centric in the business and financial district of Brickell in Miami, which has seen a slew of new investment by hoteliers. Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami will be a 208 key 4-star hotel located in the new Panorama Tower mixed-use development and will boast business and conference facilities as well as a spa centre. It will be the brand's second location in Miami. Planned openings as part of Centric's expansion will be located in places as diverse as Barbados and Istanbul.

More information on Hyatt Centric Hotels and other Hotel Chains can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

