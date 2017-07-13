Kempinski Hotels, Europe's oldest luxury hotel group, today celebrates 120 years of delivering rich and meaningful experiences to its guests, with the launch of 'Stage for Young Artists' supporting the next generation of musicians, by turning Kempinski hotel lobbies into a stage for talented musicians from local communities.

To mark this milestone anniversary, Kempinski will offer daily opportunities for music students to perform in the lobbies of hotels, starting in Berlin, Munich, Vienna, Venice and St. Moritz, following at other participating Kempinski hotels around the world.

Commenting on this milestone anniversary and the 'Stage for Young Artists', Markus Semer, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Kempinski Hotels, said: "Kempinski is proud to support young artists from local communities, who will no doubt enchant our guests with their own unique performances. In doing so, they will also be helping to create memorable experiences in keeping with our special brand of luxury, that blends traditional elegant European service, with local customs and flavour."

Kempinski 120th anniversary celebrations will also include 'Ignite the Night', a series of festivities designed delight guests. In true Kempinski style, 'Ignite the Night' will see each of the 75 hotels lit up in their own unique way, inside and out, with fireworks, special lighting, or projected images of the 120th anniversary logo in a symbolic nod to the Kempinski Hotels 'constellation of stars'.

"After 120 years, we're delighted to pay tribute to an extraordinary past, and herald an exceptional future. Our founder, Berthold Kempinski, paved the way for a new standard of hospitality, based on timeless European elegance and impeccable service. He created venues that introduced guests to new experiences, in unique and original surroundings, and his innovative and entrepreneurial approach has remained the inspiration for our development over the years," added Semer.

Today Kempinski manages and operates some of the world's most iconic hotels, such as the Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. The brand is synonymous with elegant European service, blended with the individual culture and traditions of each destination.

As well as the 120th anniversary, 2017 also marks the return of Kempinski to the Americas, with the opening of Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba's first five-star luxury hotel. Housed in one of Old Havana's most iconic buildings, the hotel will be the newest star in the Kempinski constellation.

"We have spent 120 years exploring the world, creating a constellation of remarkable havens to which guests can travel and stay in style, and we haven't lost our thirst for discovery," concludes Semer. "Whilst we value and preserve our traditions, we will continue to develop new and innovative approaches to hospitality, so while celebrating our past this year, we can also look forward to a bright future."

www.kempinski.com/120years

