Singapore – CapitaLand's wholly owned serviced residence business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott) is opening Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, its first property on Jeju Island on 25 April 2017. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World marks Ascott's fourth property in South Korea, expanding its network beyond Seoul and Busan. The new property entrenches Ascott's position as the largest international serviced residence owner-operator in Korea.

Mr Max Phillips, Ascott's Country General Manager for South Korea, said "With Ascott's experience in operating award-winning serviced residences globally and in Korea, this is an exceptional opportunity for us to open the first international-class property on Jeju Island. As Jeju is popular with domestic and global travellers, there is strong potential for Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, which provides the comforts and privacy of home with world-class services."

Mr Philips added: "With our Somerset property being part of the Jeju Shinhwa World integrated resort, our guests and their families will enjoy numerous entertainment, retail and food & beverage options. For guests who wish to stay over in other popular destinations like Seoul and Busan besides Jeju, they can be assured that they will experience a consistent, quality Ascott hospitality."

The 344-unit Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is part of an integrated resort which includes a theme park, water park, gaming facilities, high-end retail outlets, MICE facilities and a K-Pop entertainment town. Jeju Island is known for its scenic beaches and lush countryside including the Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is close to Seogwipo City in the south of Jeju island, near to a wide array of tourist attractions and cultural venues such as the O'Sulloc Tea Museum, Halla Mountain and Jeju Aerospace Museum. A 40-minute drive from Jeju International Airport, the property is wellconnected to international schools, making it an ideal base for expatriates.

Designed for leisure and business travellers and their families, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World offers a home away from home in expansive three-bedroom units with thoughtfully furnished and stylish interiors. Each unit has a well-equipped kitchen, separate living and dining areas, a balcony, wine chiller, washing machine, dishwasher and a centralised home automation system. It offers a wide range of modern amenities such as a clubhouse with a spacious lobby lounge, a fully-equipped gymnasium and sauna, a restaurant offering international cuisine, a children's playroom and a large outdoor play area for kids. Guests can also enjoy a host of local experiences through the Ascott Lifestyle programme with cultural, gastronomical, community and wellness activities, as well as the convenience of a mini-mart, cafés and a myriad of dining options on the property's doorstep.

Opening Promotion

Guests who book their stays from 25 April to 31 October 2017 can enjoy close to 30% off daily rates at KRW 250,000 per night. They may also request for complimentary advance check-in or late check-out, subject to availability.

With Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World, Somerset Palace and Citadines Han River in Seoul as well as Citadines Haeundae Busan – Ascott currently operates four serviced residences with over

1,300 units in South Korea.

