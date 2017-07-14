Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and Mabrouk Group to Open New Luxury Hotel in Tunisia in 2017
"Whenever we enter a new market, we look for opportunities like this that offer a winning combination of the best location in the destination and a strong partner," said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "The Mabrouk Group shares our vision of creating a new luxury experience in Tunisia, one that showcases the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, and introduces the personalised service and care for our guests that Four Seasons is known for."
Marwan Mabrouk said, "As a company with deep roots in Tunisia, it's a great pleasure to unveil plans for a hotel of this calibre in Tunis. Four Seasons has a well-earned reputation worldwide for creating hotel and resort experiences that bring together luxurious designs and amenities alongside highly customised service. Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will build on the strengths and expertise of both of our companies – creating a world-class luxury hotel that is true to the destination."
Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will offer the largest accommodations in the city, many with outdoor terraces overlooking the Mediterranean. The Hotel will also feature an expansive Roman-inspired Spa, as well as a series of pools, gardens, and fountains that echo the design of the historic medina, creating a tranquil oasis within the heart of Gammarth.
Joining Tunis' vibrant food and beverage scene, the Hotel will attract locals and travellers alike with a casual, coastal beach bistro and lounge, a Monaco-inspired brasserie, and an internationally-inspired market venue. The neighbouring marina also offers private charters to explore the Mediterranean as well as bars and restaurants along the coast with distinctive North African flair.
"We are excited to extend our presence in North Africa, and particularly along this stretch of the Mediterranean coast, as we create more opportunities for our luxury guests to experience Four Seasons in the region," said Smith.
Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will be the first Four Seasons in Tunisia and the seventh in North Africa. Four Seasons currently manages two properties in Morocco and four in Egypt.
About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
Founded in 1960, Four Seasons continues to define the future of luxury hospitality with extraordinary imagination, unwavering commitment to the highest standards of quality, and the most genuine and customised service. Currently operating 105 hotels, resorts and residences in major city centres and resort destinations in 43 countries, and with more than 50 projects in development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world"s best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com.
For more information on Four Seasons, visit http://press.fourseasons.com and follow on Twitter @FourSeasonsPR