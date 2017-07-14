TORONTO -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, and the Mabrouk Group, Tunisia's preeminent investment group, will be introducing a new luxury experience to Tunisia with the opening of Four Seasons Hotel Tunis in late 2017.

Perched along the hillside of the exclusive Gammarth neighbourhood, Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will offer unrivalled views of the coast, combining Arabic-inspired architecture and Mediterranean influences to create a hotel experience unlike anything else in the city. Set along 500 metres (1,600 feet) of pristine beachfront, the 200-room Four Seasons Hotel Tunis is conveniently located near Tunis' central business district and major cultural attractions, including the picturesque town of Sidi Bou Said and the historic ruins of Carthage.

"Whenever we enter a new market, we look for opportunities like this that offer a winning combination of the best location in the destination and a strong partner," said J. Allen Smith, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "The Mabrouk Group shares our vision of creating a new luxury experience in Tunisia, one that showcases the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, and introduces the personalised service and care for our guests that Four Seasons is known for."

Marwan Mabrouk said, "As a company with deep roots in Tunisia, it's a great pleasure to unveil plans for a hotel of this calibre in Tunis. Four Seasons has a well-earned reputation worldwide for creating hotel and resort experiences that bring together luxurious designs and amenities alongside highly customised service. Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will build on the strengths and expertise of both of our companies – creating a world-class luxury hotel that is true to the destination."

Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will offer the largest accommodations in the city, many with outdoor terraces overlooking the Mediterranean. The Hotel will also feature an expansive Roman-inspired Spa, as well as a series of pools, gardens, and fountains that echo the design of the historic medina, creating a tranquil oasis within the heart of Gammarth.

Joining Tunis' vibrant food and beverage scene, the Hotel will attract locals and travellers alike with a casual, coastal beach bistro and lounge, a Monaco-inspired brasserie, and an internationally-inspired market venue. The neighbouring marina also offers private charters to explore the Mediterranean as well as bars and restaurants along the coast with distinctive North African flair.

"We are excited to extend our presence in North Africa, and particularly along this stretch of the Mediterranean coast, as we create more opportunities for our luxury guests to experience Four Seasons in the region," said Smith.

Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will be the first Four Seasons in Tunisia and the seventh in North Africa. Four Seasons currently manages two properties in Morocco and four in Egypt.

Contact

Farah Ibrahim

TRACCS

Phone: +97150 9448389

Send Email