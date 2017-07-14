MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. and MCLEAN, Va. – Homewood Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport. Designed for guests who want to travel on their own terms, Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport offers guests all the comforts of home, whether they are traveling for work or enjoying a well-earned getaway. With 121 new suites, the hotel provides a new lodging option for those traveling to the Greater St. Louis area, where visitors spend approximately $4.2 billion annually*.

"Every year, more than 21 million people visit the Greater St. Louis area*, and our new extended-stay lodging option will offer these travelers a hotel that fits their need, whether visiting for a vacation or business trip," said Jeremiah Essmyer, general manager. "Our hotel's spacious suites, ideal location and value-driven amenities make us an attractive option."

Developed and owned by Lodging Hospitality Management, Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport offers a combination of studio and one-bedroom accommodations, featuring fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a smart, reliable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and a grocery shopping service**. Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport also makes it easy for travelers to unwind with an outdoor patio and barbecue grill area, fitness center, indoor pool and a putting green. The property also offers 600 square feet of flexible space that is ideal for meetings and social events.

Located at 2434 Old Dorsett Road, Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport offers guests convenient access to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, Westport Plaza, the historic St. Charles, Creve Coeur Lake and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using their phone through Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton St. Louis Westport or call 314-733-9800.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and news.homewoodsuites.com.

*SOURCE: Explore St. Louis

**Guest pays for groceries. Other restrictions apply.

Contact

Kristen Wells

Senior Manager, Brand Public Relations - Hilton Worldwide

Phone: +1 703 883 5826

Send Email