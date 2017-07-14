AAHOA Announces New Partner Enabling Thousands of Independent Hoteliers Access to Magnuson Hotels’ Worldwide Reservation System
AAHOA members will also join Magnuson's powerful new global hotel alliance with Jin Jiang Hotels, China's largest operator, and Louvre Hotels Group, Europe's largest operator. The partnership represents an inventory base of nearly 8,000 hotels/800,000 rooms, a consortium the size of the number 2 global group. AAHOA independent hoteliers will be able to gain new business from China, Europe, and over 50 countries, as well as access to Jin Jiang's-100 Million member rewards club.
AAHOA independent hotel members will also be able to access Magnuson's new hotel rewards program with Amazon.com.
"Independent hoteliers play an incredibly important role, within not only AAHOA but also the greater hospitality industry," said AAHOA President and CEO Chip Rogers. "We're excited that this partnership offers access to Magnuson's state-of-the-art system to our independent owners."
AAHOA independent hotel members can enroll in the new program by visiting Magnuson Hotels at booth number #420 at this years' AAHOA Convention and Trade Show being held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio TX from April 11-14, 2017.
Contact
Thomas Magnuson
CEO
Phone: 509-994-2048
About Magnuson Hotels
Headquartered in London UK and Spokane WA, Magnuson Hotels is a top 10 global chain and markets over 1000 hotels across six countries and three continents.
Founded in 2003, Magnuson has become the fastest growing hotel brand in history, adding more new hotels in the last 10 years than 8 of the top 10 chains combined.
For more information, please contact: info@magnusonhotels.com.