San Antonio, TX -- The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), the largest hotel owner association in the world, today announced a partnership with Magnuson Hotels to provide access to Magnuson Hotels' global reservation system, the world's largest online hotel booking system. The Magnuson Hotels access will enable AAHOA's thousands of independent hoteliers access to online bookings.

With more than 16,000 members, AAHOA members own nearly one in every two hotels in the United States. With 1000 hotels across 3 continents, Magnuson Hotels is the world's largest independent hotel group, and America's fastest growing hotel brand. Magnuson Hotels will give AAHOA's independent hotelier members access to its global reservation system of over 2000 travel websites and 650,000 travel agents.

AAHOA members will also join Magnuson's powerful new global hotel alliance with Jin Jiang Hotels, China's largest operator, and Louvre Hotels Group, Europe's largest operator. The partnership represents an inventory base of nearly 8,000 hotels/800,000 rooms, a consortium the size of the number 2 global group. AAHOA independent hoteliers will be able to gain new business from China, Europe, and over 50 countries, as well as access to Jin Jiang's-100 Million member rewards club.

AAHOA independent hotel members will also be able to access Magnuson's new hotel rewards program with Amazon.com.

"Independent hoteliers play an incredibly important role, within not only AAHOA but also the greater hospitality industry," said AAHOA President and CEO Chip Rogers. "We're excited that this partnership offers access to Magnuson's state-of-the-art system to our independent owners."

AAHOA independent hotel members can enroll in the new program by visiting Magnuson Hotels at booth number #420 at this years' AAHOA Convention and Trade Show being held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio TX from April 11-14, 2017.

Contact

Thomas Magnuson

CEO

Phone: 509-994-2048

Send Email