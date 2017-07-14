Stay in a glass box with a 360° view of new Zealand - Eco-sensitive PurePods afford cell-free close-ups with nature
"There is literally nothing to impede your connection with the surrounding landscape," said Paul Carberry, travel expert from New Zealand in Depth and provider of PurePod itineraries. "Sometimes you forget that the floors, walls and ceiling are even there, as you look in every direction to see uninterrupted views across the valley, beneath your feet, and above your head. With no WiFi, TV or cellular signal the PurePod is a place to slow down and disconnect, a place to forget the worries of the world and sit back and enjoy the stunning setting, the hovering hawks and star-filled skies."
The PurePod's isolation and off-grid credentials do not compromise its luxurious feel, which has brought a traditional New Zealand back-country hut concept into the present. From the exclusive linen on a very comfortable bed, to the under-floor heating and the powerful solar shower, every aspect of the stay has been considered to match the standards expected for a luxury property. The stay includes a dinner set in your "home" and a breakfast hamper in the morning. The self-contained retreat runs on solar power, uses filtered rainwater, and has natural waste composting.
The PurePods are all located on the South Island: one is near Little River on the Banks Peninsula and two overlook the Kaikoura Mountain range; the newest PurePod opened January 2017 in the hills above the Waipara wine region. A one-night stay at the PurePod, through New Zealand In Depth, costs from $225 USD per person, per night including dinner and a breakfast hamper . http://www.newzealand-indepth.co.uk/luxury-accommodation/banks-peninsula-accommodation/purepods/
A stay in a PurePod can be included in a 12-day personalized travel itinerary covering both the North and South islands in New Zealand, costing from $2200 USD per person, not including flights. This program includes transfers, accommodations based on double occupancy in boutique hotels and B&Bs, one night at a PurePod, rental car and a ferry from North to South Island.
For more information, program detail, and advice on travel to New Zealand in general, visit http://www.newzealand-indepth.co.uk, call +44 1298 74040 or email explore@newzealand-indepth.co.uk.
ABOUT NEW ZEALAND IN DEPTH
Now entering its 14th year, New Zealand In Depth is a team of travel experts who are passionate about creating personalized luxury experiences for clients looking for a distinctive and exclusive vacation in the land of the Kiwis. With nearly 50 years of collective experience, the New Zealand In Depth team develops programs that reflect a commitment to understanding client needs on a one-on-one basis. The company are advocates of responsible tourism in New Zealand and work with people on the ground who genuinely care for their local environment and actively take steps to protect local habitats and native flora and fauna. Personalized programs reflect the long-term relationships held with local providers of activities, superior and unusual accommodations, and off-the-beaten-track experiences, allowing New Zealand In Depth to create itineraries with experiences that are often not available through other tour operators while being mindful of their impact on the environment. http://www.newzealand-indepth.co.uk/,+44 1298 74040 Twitter: @NZInDepth Facebook: NewZealandInDepth.