SPOKANE, Wash. – Attendees of the 2017 AAHOA Convention will be seeing a lot of RLHC (Red Lion Hotels Corporation) (NYSE:RLH) this week in San Antonio, Texas. From speaking engagements to a replica of a Hotel RL Living Stage to the presentation by the company of a new award, RLHC will have a significant presence.

During the Opening General Session on Wednesday, April 12, RLHC President & CEO Greg Mount will participate in the Industry CEO Panel, moderated by AAHOA's President & CEO, Chip Rogers.

On Wednesday and Thursday afternoon during the trade show, RLHC executives will be at booth #818 to discuss franchising opportunities with the innovative company that's grown to over 1,100 properties worldwide. Visitors can also stop by for some delicious Paan and enter for a chance to win either an Indianapolis 500 package for two or a Villy Custom bicycle.

Also during the afternoons, convention attendees can listen to industry speakers and entertainers on a replica of the hotel company's The Living Stage - a brand differentiator at every Hotel RL location that gives locals a platform to inspire travelers and cultivate creativity within the community. Performances at the hotels range from storytelling and poetry readings to cooking demonstrations and adult mixology classes.

"The AAHOA Convention is one of the most important industry events of the year, so we are honored to be able to have such a strong presence this year. We are very excited to show off The Living Stage, which continues to inspire creative conversation at Hotel RL locations from coast to coast," said RLHC EVP and President of Global Development Roger Bloss.

On Thursday afternoon, Bloss will speak at the Young Professionals Session, and then will be joined by Vice President of Member & Franchise Operations Jordan Langlois to bestow the first-ever RLHC Bright Innovations Award during the Evening General Session.

This award celebrates and honors one AAHOA member each year who embraces innovation and technology in the hospitality space. This member's accomplishments highlight an improved guest experience, increased guest acquisition, higher guest satisfaction or other advances to his/her business.

Contact

Evelyn Infurna

Investor Relations

Phone: 203-682-8265

Send Email