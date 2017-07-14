SAN DIEGO, CALIF. -- RMS North America today announced that its RMS – The Hospitality Cloud platform (comprised of web-based modules for property management, point of sale, channel management, booking engine, guest marketing, business intelligence and more) is now available as a FedRAMP authorized cloud service through Project Hosts' Federal Private Cloud. U.S. government Department of Defense and Civilian agencies in need of a comprehensive property management, reservation, point of sale and dining-management solution can now gain immediate access to the RMS – The Hospitality Cloud solution from a secure FedRAMP authorized cloud.

RMS – The Hospitality Cloud provides a fully featured property-management system that has been tailored to the specific needs of the military and includes an advanced property and accommodation management solution with flexible screen layouts ideally suited for the Defense industry. A comprehensive reservation-management system is a cornerstone of the solution, which can easily handle the intricacies of military camp management, personnel movements as well as dining arrangements.

"The availability of RMS – The Hospitality Cloud in a FedRAMP compliant cloud will help government agencies dramatically simplify and more efficiently run all aspects of military property and accommodations management while fully meeting the cloud security mandates for federal agencies as set forth by the FedRAMP organization," said Todd Sabo, President, RMS North America.

RMS – The Hospitality Cloud features intuitive workflows, easy-to-use screens, with customized field names to suit military use, and comprehensive reporting make controlling military bases as simple as pressing a button. Everything is managed in one system: personnel management, contractors, and subcontractors, base and asset maintenance, to do lists, historical and statutory reporting, as well as forecasting tools.

"With our Federal Private Cloud being not only FedRAMP and DISA IL2 authorized, but also having recently passed an assessment confirming DISA IL4 compliance, we are excited to host the RMS solution and enable them to serve both U.S. Department of Defense and Civilian agencies," said Scott Chapman, CEO and co-founder of Project Hosts, Inc. "As a recognized leader in solutions for property and accommodations management we're proud to partner with RMS and expect many agencies to take advantage of their solution to optimize facilities management and eliminate unnecessary expenses."

About FedRAMP: The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This approach uses a "do once, use many times" framework that saves an estimated 30-40% of government costs, as well as both time and staff required to conduct redundant agency security assessments. FedRAMP is the result of close collaboration with cybersecurity and cloud experts from the General Services Administration (GSA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), National Security Agency (NSA), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Council and its working groups, as well as private industry.

About Project Hosts, Inc.: Project Hosts, Inc. is a recognized U.S. Government Cloud Services Provider (CSP) and leader in providing Managed Cloud Services on Azure and hosting Microsoft Solutions and ISV applications. Federal and state government agencies, leading enterprises and medium-sized businesses rely on Project Hosts to deliver a highly secure and dedicated cloud environment that can be customized to meet their specific business needs, security standards, IT governance and integration requirements. www.projecthosts.com - info@projecthosts.com

