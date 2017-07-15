Press Release

Holiday Inn Express® arrives in the heart of Berlin’s diverse Mitte district

InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®), one of the world's leading hotel companies, is proud to announce the opening of Holiday Inn Express® Berlin – Alexanderplatz in Germany's capital this Spring. With Holiday Inn Express® Next Generation rooms and public spaces, the hotel caters for the needs of travellers on the go with a host of smart design features.

Located just off Alexanderplatz, Berlin's most popular square, the 186-room hotel neighbours some of the city's most popular museums and historical sites, as well as the main shopping and business districts, making it the perfect base for business and leisure travellers. For those looking to explore the city, there's plenty of history to take in, with Museumsinsel, Museum Island and Nikolaiviertel on the doorstep. Meanwhile, the revolving TV tower Fernsehturm de Berlín nearby offers impressive views over the city, and guests can also enjoy a long list of walking tours to see the city through different cultural lenses.

Rooms take on a flexible, multifunctional design and feature smart TVs, which enable guests to stream their own media from a personal device and built-in USB ports. It's also easy to stay connected thanks to unlimited free WiFi and every guest room is fitted with a satellite to enjoy in-house movies after a long day of meetings or sight-seeing.