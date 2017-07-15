Holiday Inn Express® arrives in the heart of Berlin’s diverse Mitte district
Located just off Alexanderplatz, Berlin's most popular square, the 186-room hotel neighbours some of the city's most popular museums and historical sites, as well as the main shopping and business districts, making it the perfect base for business and leisure travellers. For those looking to explore the city, there's plenty of history to take in, with Museumsinsel, Museum Island and Nikolaiviertel on the doorstep. Meanwhile, the revolving TV tower Fernsehturm de Berlín nearby offers impressive views over the city, and guests can also enjoy a long list of walking tours to see the city through different cultural lenses.
Rooms take on a flexible, multifunctional design and feature smart TVs, which enable guests to stream their own media from a personal device and built-in USB ports. It's also easy to stay connected thanks to unlimited free WiFi and every guest room is fitted with a satellite to enjoy in-house movies after a long day of meetings or sight-seeing.
Mike Greenup, Vice President Brand Management, Holiday Inn Express at IHG, commented: "We are proud to open our third Holiday Inn Express hotel in Berlin, right in the heart of one of the city's most famous squares. Holiday Inn Express Berlin - Alexanderplatz is a shining example of how we know what matters for our guests – a great bed, free Wi-Fi, and the Express Start™ breakfast, included in the price, so guests have everything they need to enjoy the best Berlin has to offer."
Ines Meißner Surname, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express Berlin – Alexanderplatz:"Providing first-class customer service has been woven into the DNA of the hotel, and our team are really looking forward to welcoming our first guests. Boasting the innovative features of the Next Generation design concept, we expect Holiday Inn Express Berlin – Alexanderplatz to become the hotel of choice for travellers who visit our city, whatever the reason."
All guests can take advantage of IHG's Lowest Price Promise – a guarantee that guests will get the lowest rate when they book directly with IHG® Rewards Club.
Rates for a standard double room start from €99.
There are 234 Holiday Inn Express® properties in Europe, including 29 in Germany, with a further 58 in the pipeline for Europe.*
