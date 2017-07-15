Italian starchitect and designer of such famous buildings as Paris' Pompidou Centre and the Shard in London has unveiled new plans for a 36-storey hotel and apartment tower in San Francisco. Located in the Transbay area in downtown San Francisco, 555 Howard Street will create a large mixed-use development close to the city's famous Embarcadero which will be home to 255 guest suites and 69 dwellings. The glass skyscraper will front onto what will be the city's fourth tallest building, another hotel and residential tower designed by American-Argentine architect Cesar Pelli.

555 Howard will take the form of two vertical, glazed towers, one finishing at the 21st floor, while the other soars upwards to the public rooftop on the 36th floor. An outdoor terrace will be located on the roof of the 21st floor, while a 3 storey atrium will greet guests in the lobby. Designated as a "green development" by the city planning authority, plans are already in motion to begin construction, with the entire project estimated to be built over three years. A landscaped area underneath the adjoining highway will provide respite for citizens in the form of a park and plaza.

Renzo Piano is already a familiar architect in the city, the 2016 Pritzker Prize winner having designed the California Academy of Sciences in 2008, located in Golden Gate Park. The addition of 555 Howard will contribute to the regeneration of this transport hub, which has seen unprecedented growth in recent years. The area is already home to many skyscrapers and towers, both commercial residential, taking advantage of the central location of the zone.

