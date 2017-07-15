Guestline and GuestRevu collaborate to drive online reviews for hospitality industry
The Coaching Inn Group saw a 300% increase in the number of reviews collected in just 3 months
Guestline's collaboration with GuestRevu provides the industry with automated guest feedback and online reputation management, directly connected to the PMS. 93% of travellers say online reviews have an impact on their booking decisions, which makes this a particularly attractive proposition for hotels, serviced apartments, pubs and hostels looking to further improve their guest pre- and post-stay experience.
The hotel will also receive valuable feedback to help them make the necessary operational improvements and provide the best possible guest experience.
With the average response rate from GuestRevu emails being 24%, the interface is already delivering impressive results amongst Guestline customers.
The Coaching Inn Group saw a 300% increase in the number of reviews collected in just 3 months of using the GuestRevu solution.
"While the explosive growth of online reviews continues to transform the market, hoteliers need technologies to help them stay competitive. GuestRevu's interface with Guestline provides just the tool needed to leverage this - an automated solution to help hoteliers leverage their guest reviews (both direct and online) and recapture commissions lost to online travel agents." Kevin Charity, CEO Coaching Inn Group.
"We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Guestline. Our partnership will give Guestline clients access to world-class guest feedback technology, which will assist them in making more informed operational decisions and help them to effectively manage their online reputations." Francine Heywood, Director of Sales and Marketing GuestRevu
Rupert Gutteridge, Sales and Marketing Director at Guestline concludes " We are committed to offering our customers a wide range of tools, services and interfaces that can assist with the successful day to day management of hotels, hostels, management companies, pubs, serviced apartments and student accommodation. GuestRevu has delivered proven results across a range of our users and we are therefore very happy to collaborate with them and help provide these services to customers.."
For more information on this interface with Guestrevu please click here or email enquiries@guestline.com
Contact
Sophie Cartwright
Online Marketing Executive
Phone: 01743 282300
Send Email
About Guestline
Established in the UK, Guestline provide innovative property management and distribution software to the hospitality industry. Founded on cloud-based technology, Guestline's revenue generating solutions enable hotel groups and independents of all sizes to achieve maximum occupancy at the most profitable rate.
Fully integrated into the Guestline distribution and central reservation platforms, the property management software is currently growing revenues in businesses in 20 countries across five continents. The range of products include Rezlynx PMS, online booking manager, CRS, channel distribution , PCI compliance and EPoS systems.
For more information, visit www.guestline.com