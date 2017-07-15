Markham, Ontario – Hotel operators are continuously faced with emerging regional and international competition for guest business. Travelers have a choice. Hoteliers do not. To remain competitive they must have a persuasive online presence with price parity across multiple booking channels.

Independent operators previously had to spend hours manually updating their channels for online hotel reservations. Not anymore.

Maestro PMS worked with users to develop a suite of powerful online hotel reservation channel optimization tools that give independents an easy-to-manage web presence across all channels that increases bookings.

Leveraging OTA booking, optimizing online rates and packages delivers revenue

"The expanding list of OTAs, discount companies, and new-build properties today force operators to compete more effectively.

Having a diversified distribution strategy to increase booking for online hotel reservations is a priority.

This includes optimizing rates and adding enhanced package offerings across the most valuable channels," said Warren Dehan, Maestro PMS President.

"Maestro worked with its independent clients to develop new online tools."

"We made it easy to establish rate parity across multiple online hotel reservation channels, offer online upsell-capable packages, and automatically yield-manage online rates to maximize revenue."

Dehan noted that guiding shoppers to a property's Maestro ResWave direct online booking engine is the best way to reduce commissions, capture guest information and secure guest loyalty.

Maestro's OTA interface with Expedia and other providers simplifies management of multiple online hotel reservations channels.

Yield Management tools reduce the time staff must spend managing online strategies while standardizing rates on all channels. Maestro also instantly communicates availability changes and continuously optimizes rates. "Maestro's fully integrated Yield Management tools, Mobile optimized ResWave Online Booking Engine, and OTA interfaces work in tandem to optimize booking opportunities, and increase property revenue."

Maestro Yield Management can optimize rates on multiple booking channels and OTAs while maintaining parity.

Maestro Yield has a manager override that gives operators real-time ability to flexibly apply yield rules in Maestro. This optimizes rates and availability across all appropriate channels.

"Maestro rate management handles rate optimization directly within the PMS as an integrated component."

"This offers responsive and dynamic capabilities that achieve robust strategies. There is no duplication of effort so staff are able to easily maintain accuracy of rates and availability across all channels. This frees them to serve and engage with guests," Dehan said.

Maestro's ResWave Booking Engine's online packages generate added revenue.

Its features allow guests to book a spa appointment or other activities, or enhance their stay with upsell amenities when they book direct on the property's website.

Similarly, Maestro's packages on OTA sites are easy for guests to understand and book.

When guests check in they only see the cost for the package they booked. Maestro handles package reconciliation behind the scenes. It distributes department revenue, tax, and breakage posting automatically to each profit center.

Maestro integrates with 3rd-party revenue management companies

"Maestro wants its users to have the freedom to run their properties the way they want," Dehan said.

"To make this happen Maestro developed strong integrations with many leading revenue management providers. Maestro shares availability data and accepts rate optimization strategies with these 3rd party systems, which seamlessly integrate with Maestro PMS."

Maestro PMS delivers revenue-generating tools and services that increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and provide personalized guest service to keep guests coming back.

About Maestro PMS

Maestro is the preferred cloud and on-premise PMS solution for independent hotels, resorts, conference centers, and multi-property groups. This PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers 20+ integrated modules on a single database including web and mobile tools to increase profitability and enable operators to engage guests with a personalized experience. For over 35 years Maestro's Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups operational and productive. Click here for more information on Maestro PMS.

