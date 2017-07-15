Summary: HeBS Digital is the recipient of four Internet Advertising Competition Awards (IAC) including one for Best Hotel & Lodging Website for The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block in Denver, Colorado.

NEW YORK, NY – HeBS Digital was awarded with 'Best Hotel & Lodging Website' by the Internet Advertising Awards for Sage Hospitality's The Maven Hotel website, along with four additional 'Outstanding Website' awards. These innovative, conversion-focused websites are backed by the award-winning smartCMS® website technology platform andshowcases each property's unique features and value proposition.

Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HeBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.

HeBS Digital and our hotel partners have earned the following IAC Awards:

Best Hotel and Lodging Website:

The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block: an urban hotel experience with an energetic lobby highlighting an eclectic mix of local art and handmade products and a passionate staff who live for hospitality.

Outstanding Website:

LUMA Times Square: a new, innovative and inviting boutique hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Allegria Spa: a luxury spa in Beaver Creek, located at the Park Hyatt.

Tilden Hotel: a new boutique hotel in San Francisco. The website features a striking, modern design which showcases the property's modern sensibility and stylish accents.

Each of the winning websites uses HeBS Digital's award-winning website technology platform, the smartCMS® which features Responsive design, an innovative Smart Personalization Engine with one-to-one-marketing capabilities, and reservation abandonment application technologiesamong other features.

"From the launch of our pre-opening website platform to the full website, HeBS Digital has been the ideal partner in pushing the envelope with both creativity and technology," said Kate Davis, VP of Brand Integrity and Marketing of Sage Hospitality. "Our newly opened, urban, independent hotel, The Maven, located in the Dairy Block, a micro-district in Denver's Lower Downtown District, required execution on our innovative branding style, all within a quick timeline, and HeBS' delivered. We know the website is achieving what we set out to accomplish, through a fine balance of stunning visuals and usability. We are honored to share in this award through our partnership with HeBS' and look forward to achieving continued success and returns for The Maven."

"This award is an honor that we share with our clients—our true partners," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "Best-in-breed technology and tireless work has enabled us to generate more direct bookings for our clients, increasing their bottom line and lowering distribution and acquisition costs. This is critical in a difficult year where supply is outpacing demand in many major markets, Airbnb is stealing demand share from hotels, and occupancy rates are flattening.We look forward to continued success within these partnerships for years to come."

Visit the IAC website for more information about these awards, and the HeBS Digital website to view all awards won by the firm.

