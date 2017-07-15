HeBS Digital Honored with Four Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, Including Best Hotel & Lodging Website
HeBS Digital and our hotel partners have earned the following IAC Awards:
Best Hotel and Lodging Website:
- The Maven Hotel at Dairy Block: an urban hotel experience with an energetic lobby highlighting an eclectic mix of local art and handmade products and a passionate staff who live for hospitality.
Outstanding Website:
- LUMA Times Square: a new, innovative and inviting boutique hotel in Midtown Manhattan.
- Allegria Spa: a luxury spa in Beaver Creek, located at the Park Hyatt.
- Tilden Hotel: a new boutique hotel in San Francisco. The website features a striking, modern design which showcases the property's modern sensibility and stylish accents.
Each of the winning websites uses HeBS Digital's award-winning website technology platform, the smartCMS® which features Responsive design, an innovative Smart Personalization Engine with one-to-one-marketing capabilities, and reservation abandonment application technologiesamong other features.
"From the launch of our pre-opening website platform to the full website, HeBS Digital has been the ideal partner in pushing the envelope with both creativity and technology," said Kate Davis, VP of Brand Integrity and Marketing of Sage Hospitality. "Our newly opened, urban, independent hotel, The Maven, located in the Dairy Block, a micro-district in Denver's Lower Downtown District, required execution on our innovative branding style, all within a quick timeline, and HeBS' delivered. We know the website is achieving what we set out to accomplish, through a fine balance of stunning visuals and usability. We are honored to share in this award through our partnership with HeBS' and look forward to achieving continued success and returns for The Maven."
"This award is an honor that we share with our clients—our true partners," said Max Starkov, President & CEO of HeBS Digital. "Best-in-breed technology and tireless work has enabled us to generate more direct bookings for our clients, increasing their bottom line and lowering distribution and acquisition costs. This is critical in a difficult year where supply is outpacing demand in many major markets, Airbnb is stealing demand share from hotels, and occupancy rates are flattening.We look forward to continued success within these partnerships for years to come."
About HEBS Digital
Founded in 2001, the firm is headquartered in New York City and has global offices in Las Vegas, London, Europe, Singapore and Auckland. Through its Smart Guest Acquisition Suite, including the smartCMS®, Smart Personalization Engine, Smart Data Marketing, and full-stack digital consulting and marketing solutions, HEBS Digital helps hoteliers drastically boost direct bookings, lower distribution costs, and increase lifetime value of guests.
Part of Hotel360 Technologies, HEBS Digital and Serenata CRM, the most comprehensive Hotel CRM Suite today, are the creators of the hospitality industry"s first Fully-Integrated 360-Degree Guest Engagement & Acquisition Platform.
A diverse client portfolio of top-tier luxury and boutique hotel chains, independent hotels, resorts and casinos, franchised properties and hotel management companies, convention centers, spas, restaurants, DMO and tourist offices across the globe are all benefiting from HEBS Digital"s direct online channel strategy and digital marketing expertise.
HEBS Digital"s technology, website design and digital marketing services have won more than 450 prestigious industry awards, including World Travel Awards, HSMAI Adrian Awards, Stevie Awards (American Business Awards), Travel Weekly"s Magellan Awards, and more.
The HEBS Digital team is comprised of thought leaders, a diverse team of experts comprised of over 33 nationalities speaking over 22 languages. Contact HEBS Digital"s consultants at 1 (800) 649-5076 (North America), +44 (0) 7730 779 213 (London), +64 (0) 9 889 8489 (Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific), +65 9005 1589 (Asia), or success@hebsdigital.com.