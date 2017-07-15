A new e-book, "Become a Hotel Technology Savant in 5 Easy Steps!" has been released by mobile hospitality technology leader StayNTouch®.

Traditionally, hotel technology has been a complicated subject in which few hoteliers have an interest. As a result, core hotel technologies such as the property management system (PMS) have rarely been upgraded or improved. However, that is now changing. Mobile, cloud-based technologies, enhanced with 3rd party APIs and served up through a SaaS model have emerged and the first adopters have already reaped new revenues and cost efficiencies.

As other hoteliers try to catch up, facing and understanding these new technologies can appear to be difficult. The new e-book demystifies the new tech by drawing comparisons to commonly understood consumer technologies like smartphones and dispels common myths about security and costs. The StayNTouch e-book addresses topics such as:

SaaS and the Hotel Industry . The guide answer the questions: How is SaaS applied differently to our industry? What is the business culture shift that is happening as a result?

. The guide answer the questions: How is SaaS applied differently to our industry? What is the business culture shift that is happening as a result? The Cloud PMS and Security, Payment and Liability . When hoteliers consider moving to a cloud-based PMS, it always seems like a good idea until they start to worry about security. The Guide dispels some common myths and shines a light on this misunderstood area of concern.

. When hoteliers consider moving to a cloud-based PMS, it always seems like a good idea until they start to worry about security. The Guide dispels some common myths and shines a light on this misunderstood area of concern. The CFO's Guide to SaaS. The guide looks at the dollars and cents of SaaS hotel software and how it will change the way your CFO or controller budgets and forecasts.

The guide looks at the dollars and cents of SaaS hotel software and how it will change the way your CFO or controller budgets and forecasts. The Risk of Technology Decision Paralysis. Technology decision-making is something few hoteliers want to deal with. But if do nothing, the competition wins. This section provides some guidance on how to get through this process.

Technology decision-making is something few hoteliers want to deal with. But if do nothing, the competition wins. This section provides some guidance on how to get through this process. Application Program Interfaces (APIs) and the Hotel Industry. It may sound like tech-speak , but a hotelier's understanding this little piece of jargon can facilitate smarter purchasing decisions.

"It is safe to say that most hoteliers didn't get into the business because they love technology," said Jos Schapp, Chief Executive Officer at StayNTouch. "But we are now in a era where hotel technology is transforming the way hoteliers are providing service to their guests. Those managers, asset managers and CIOs that understand and embrace APIs, SaaS, the Cloud and mobile platforms will provide a better experience for their guests and will be the winners in their compset."

The complimentary e-book is available at this link . To learn more or request a live demo of StayNtouch solutions, please visit stayntouch.com.

About StayNTouch®

StayNTouch is a "Software as a Service" hotel property management systems (PMS) company focused on developing solutions that help hotels raise service levels, drive revenues, reduce costs, and ultimately change the way hotels can captivate their guests. Developed with mobility in mind, the pioneering platform enables hotels to create long lasting relationships with their guests by delivering personalized service levels that today's guests require. StayNTouch operates on tablets and smartphones, empowering hotel employees to go above and beyond in exceeding guest expectations at every touch point.

Powering over 75,000 rooms globally, our game-changing solution frees hotels from the constraints of legacy or premise systems, dramatically streamlines operations, increases margins, and revolutionizes how front-line staff connect with guests. StayNTouch is a trusted partner to many of the most forward thinking hotels, resorts, casinos and chains in the industry, including Yotel, Zoku Amsterdam, Valencia Hotels, The Freehand Hotels, Modus hotels and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

To learn more watch our video "THE NEW WAY... TO HOTEL!"

Twitter: @StayNTouchInc

Facebook: facebook.com/stayntouch

LinkedIn: LinkedIn/stayntouch

Unless indicated otherwise, all trademarks and service marks herein are trademarks of StayNTouch, Inc. or an affiliate thereof.

Contact

Frewoini Golla

Digital Marketing Manager

Send Email