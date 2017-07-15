The Meet the Money® 2017 conference will bring hospitality industry leaders together from May 8-10 in Los Angeles at the Hyatt Regency Hotel LAX. This marks the conference's 27th year, where hotel owners, operators, developers, consultants, investors, brands, lenders and other capital providers will gather to get deals done and discuss and catch up on the latest issues and opportunities involving the hotel industry.

"This year's conference is particularly important," said Jim Butler, Chairman of JMBM's Global Hospitality Group®. "The hospitality industry is at an interesting point in mid-2017. Intriguing opportunities will be available for the diligent and well-connected, but greater perils will also challenge investors. This conference will present many experts' perspectives on what properties in which markets will thrive or perish. It is a great time to be an entrepreneur in the hotel industry."

The theme this year is "Opportunity or Peril? Finding the right key to the right door." Industry experts from top brands across the country will focus on the state of the industry and strategies that will aid in discovering opportunities and avoiding risks. Panelists will join discussions on successful development strategies, current capital markets, creative solutions for existing properties, foreign investment, and a range of other topics. The full conference program is now available online.

Since its inception in 1990, Meet the Money® has connected thousands of senior hotel financing experts, developers and hospitality insiders. Keynote speaker Richard K. Green, Ph.D., director of the University of Southern California Lusk Center for Real Estate, along with over 130 influential heavyweights in the industry have been assembled to provide insight on navigating the current market. Additional presentations will include a spotlight interview with Trump Hotel CEO Eric Danziger, and a CEO panel with top executives from Condor Hospitality Trust, Monday Properties, Interval International, CMB Regional Centers, and Aimbridge Hospitality. A full list of all conferences speakers can be found on the conference website.

About Meet the Money

For 27 years, Meet the Money® has provided a unique environment for forging relationships and gaining up-to-the-minute information about the world of hotel investment and finance. The conference is big enough to attract heavy hitters, but small enough to network with them. At Meet the Money®, there is time, atmosphere and availability to have meaningful meetings with deal-making potential. Register now at MeetTheMoney.com.

About Global Hospitality Group® of JMBM

The hospitality attorneys in the Global Hospitality Group® of Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP comprise the premier hospitality practice in a full-service law firm, and the most experienced legal and advisory team in the industry. Our team of hotel lawyers and business advisors has more than $71 billion in hotel transaction experience, involving more than 3,800 properties located around the globe, and providing one of the most extensive virtual data bases of market terms for deals and financings.

