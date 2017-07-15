Phocuswright and GBTA Partner to Launch Innovation Series at GBTA Convention 2017
"We are thrilled to join Phocuswright in launching this Innovation Series, putting a spotlight on the top innovators in our industry at GBTA Convention 2017," said Christle Johnson, GBTA president. "The Innovation Series will bring together Phocuswright's legacy of providing platforms for startups in the travel industry with GBTA's audience of influential travel buyers and corporate travel executives."
"Phocuswright is excited to launch this program for the most promising young companies to showcase solutions for the disruption of the travel space. GBTA is a great partner to help foster innovation," said Pete Comeau, Phocuswright's senior vice president, research sales. "We're thrilled to join forces and provide a platform for building the next successful B2B travel tech brands."
Nine innovators will compete for the opportunity to showcase their products and services at GBTA Convention 2017. The Innovation Series will kick-off with a series of three webinars beginning on April 25, 2017, where each group of innovators will have the opportunity to present their pitch. Our esteemed panel of technology and industry leaders will interact with the innovators during each session, and Phocuswright and GBTA leadership will address the state of innovation and its role in corporate travel.
The Innovators: Groups360, GlobeChat, Local Measure, Distribusion, Mezi, 30K, Airmule, metaplanner and Waygo.
At the conclusion of each webinar, the business travel community will vote on the winner of each group during their respective webinar who will then go on to be featured on Innovation Row at GBTA Convention 2017. The finalists square off again at Convention during an exclusive Innovation Series education session. The finalists will also be a part of the all-new Innovation Row on the expo floor featuring the industry's leading pioneers.
Held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, GBTA Convention 2017 will bring together nearly 7,000 business travel professionals from more than 50 countries across the globe. It will feature world-class keynote speakers, more than 80 industry-leading education sessions, the largest business travel expo floor, a wide selection of professional development opportunities and much more, providing attendees the opportunity for professional development and to get business done.
Attendee registration is open now. Register by April 25, 2017 to receive up to $300 in savings off of the regular registration rate. More info on programs and speakers will be unveiled throughout 2017. For the latest developments and more information, please visit gbta.org/convention.
Media registration is complimentary and available online. GBTA's third annual Media Day on July 16, 2017, will feature back-to-back news announcements throughout the morning from top travel companies around the world, giving media an exclusive pass to the latest travel industry news.
About the Global Business Travel Association
The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is the world's premier business travel and meetings trade organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with operations on six continents. GBTA's 9,000-plus members manage more than $345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually. GBTA and the GBTA Foundation deliver world-class education, events, research, advocacy and media to a growing global network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. To learn how business travel drives lasting business growth, visit www.gbta.org.
ABOUT PHOCUSWRIGHT INC.
Phocuswright is the travel industry research authority on how travelers, suppliers and intermediaries connect. Independent, rigorous and unbiased, Phocuswright fosters smart strategic planning, tactical decision-making and organizational effectiveness.
Phocuswright delivers qualitative and quantitative research on the evolving dynamics that influence travel, tourism and hospitality distribution. Our marketplace intelligence is the industry standard for segmentation, sizing, forecasting, trends, analysis and consumer travel planning behavior. Every day around the world, senior executives, marketers, strategists and research professionals from all segments of the industry value chain use Phocuswright research for competitive advantage.
To complement its primary research in North and Latin America, Europe and Asia, Phocuswright produces several high-profile conferences in the United States and Europe, and partners with conferences in China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Industry leaders and company analysts bring this intelligence to life by debating issues, sharing ideas and defining the ever-evolving reality of travel commerce.
The company is headquartered in the United States with Asia Pacific operations based in India and local analysts on five continents.
Phocuswright is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northstar Travel Media, LLC. (116 32nd Street, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10001 United States). www.phocuswright.com
ABOUT NORTHSTAR TRAVEL GROUP
Northstar Travel Group is the leading provider of business-to-business news, information, data, transactions and custom content solutions for the travel, meetings and hospitality industries. Brands under the Northstar umbrella include Travel Weekly, Travel Weekly China, Travel Weekly Asia, TravelAge West, Business Travel News, Phocuswright, Meetings & Conventions, M&C China, Web in Travel and Inntopia. Northstar is the industry leader in marketing solutions, custom content communications, content licensing and database management serving the travel and meetings industries. The company produces more than 52 face-to-face events, taking place in North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Northstar is based in Secaucus, NJ, and is a portfolio company of EagleTree Capital. www.northstartravelgroup.com
ABOUT EAGLETREE CAPITAL
EagleTree Capital (formerly Wasserstein Partners) is a mid-market private equity and investment company focused on the media and communications, consumer products and water and industrial sectors. The firm manages capital on behalf of institutional and individual investors and is currently investing EagleTree Partners IV. EagleTree Capital is located in New York. www.eagletree.com