When school’s out, a Canadian dorm stay could open the door to big savings

If you’re traveling to Canada for its sesquicentennial, there’s an inexpensive way to do it — but it requires going back in time.

When I graduated from college many moons ago, I swore I never would set foot in another dormitory.

But since then, I’ve attended several professional conferences on Canada’s college campuses, where participants were offered the chance to stay in the dorms. They turned out to be both convenient and affordable, and my view of those accommodations has changed substantially.

So much for never.