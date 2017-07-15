Hilton Showcases Year of Record-Setting Growth and Innovation in 2016 Annual Report
Additional highlights of the Annual Report include:
- Details on the company's record-setting growth, including an interactive map of brand and system-wide supply growth.
- A simulation of the customer journey on the Hilton Honors mobile app. The Hilton Honors app has been used 19 million times for Digital Check-in since its launch, a rate of one million times per month. Hilton continues to scale its Digital Key technology, with guests able to use their mobile device as their room key at 1,000 hotels today.
- Progress on Hilton's commitment to connect with, prepare and employ one million youth by 2019, including reaching more than 150,000 young people in 2016.
- An inside look at Hilton Team Members at properties and offices across the globe who demonstrate why the company is repeatedly recognized as a Great Place to Work.
A copy of the 2016 Annual Report and additional information about Hilton's performance can be found at ir.hilton.com.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising nearly 4,900 properties with more than 796,000 rooms in 104 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world"s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio - A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where Hilton HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. Visit news.hiltonworldwide.com for more information and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.