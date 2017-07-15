Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today launched its 2016 Annual Report, highlighting a year of record growth and innovation for the global hospitality leader. The integrated report demonstrates the tremendous progress the company has made towards its mission to be the most hospitable company in the world by showcasing Hilton's new simplified, capital-efficient business model, as well as the company's Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility program.

With more than one in five hotel rooms under construction globally being developed under a Hilton brand, as well as nearly 310,000 rooms in the pipeline, Hilton maintained its position as the fastest-growing hospitality company. The best-performing portfolio of brands in the industry continues to expand its global footprint - opening nearly one hotel per day and adding five new countries in 2016 - while delivering industry-leading innovations that provide exceptional experiences for every guest.

Additional highlights of the Annual Report include:

Details on the company's record-setting growth, including an interactive map of brand and system-wide supply growth.

A simulation of the customer journey on the Hilton Honors mobile app. The Hilton Honors app has been used 19 million times for Digital Check-in since its launch, a rate of one million times per month. Hilton continues to scale its Digital Key technology, with guests able to use their mobile device as their room key at 1,000 hotels today.

Progress on Hilton's commitment to connect with, prepare and employ one million youth by 2019, including reaching more than 150,000 young people in 2016.

An inside look at Hilton Team Members at properties and offices across the globe who demonstrate why the company is repeatedly recognized as a Great Place to Work.

A copy of the 2016 Annual Report and additional information about Hilton's performance can be found at ir.hilton.com.