Rosemont, Ill. -- Rosemont, Ill.-based First Hospitality Group, Inc. announced today the grand re-opening of its SpringHill Suites Chicago O'Hare hotel following an extensive renovation. To celebrate, FHG hosted a grand re-opening event yesterday on Tuesday, April 11. First Hospitality Group, Inc. President and CEO Robert Habeeb made the announcement.

The renovation, which spanned over several months, included updates to each of the hotel's 245 guest rooms, including new décor, beds, mattresses and revamped guest bathrooms.

"Our guests' experience is always top of mind when it comes to our hotels and service," said Habeeb. "As we want to ensure our guests are comfortable and feel at home when they stay at our hotels, we are confident that the new, modern and upgraded feel to each of our guest rooms and bathrooms, will provide guests with the best experience possible. We are thrilled to re-introduce this property to the Chicago area."

Located at 8101 W. Higgins Rd, the hotel is minutes from popular attractions, including the Donald E Stephens Convention center, Allstate Arena, Rosemont Theatre, Rivers Casino and the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The hotel provides guests with a free shuttle to the Chicago O'Hare International Airport and to downtown Chicago attractions. The hotel also includes a fitness room, indoor heated pool and 8,500-square-feet of meeting space with an Outback Steakhouse located right on-site. Experience the newly renovated guest rooms for yourself by visiting http://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-photos/chico-springhill-suites-chicago-ohare/

First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG) was recognized as #1 in Travel in Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2016. FHG received a #28 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country and #3 amongst all of America's best travel companies. For more information about FHG, visit www.fhginc.com or follow them on Facebook at @FHGinc and Twitter at @FHGroup_Inc.

First Hospitality Group, Inc. (FHG) is a leading hotel management, acquisition and development company with more than 30 years of award-winning experience. FHG's unique people-driven professional culture fosters a team of highly skilled and motivated hospitality experts who consistently deliver outstanding property level performance, as well as memorable and engaging guest experiences. Headquartered in Chicago, FHG's portfolio features 19 brands and 42 properties throughout the Midwest. Recognized as #1 in Travel in Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers 2016, FHG received a #28 ranking out of the 250 best midsize employers in the country and #3 amongst all of America's best travel companies. For For more information, visit, www.fhginc.com.

