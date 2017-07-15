Ritz-Carlton Reserve Announces New Property To Open In Early 2018 In Los Cabos, Mexico
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Will Immerse Guests in the Rugged Serenity of the Enchanting Coastal Desert
The name Zadún is inspired by the unique topography and dunes of the region – dunas in Spanish – and meant to evoke the transformative, pure experiences guests have at Ritz-Carlton Reserve properties around the globe. Set in some of the world's most prized destinations, these rare estates draw inspiration from their locale and native cultures and offer a highly personal connection between guests and the location. The striking design of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will celebrate the desert and the sea. Evoking a true sense of San José del Cabo, the resort's buildings are placed gently along the steppes of the land, as if they are one with the landscape, rising out of the earth to create the ultimate desert luxury.
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve will feature 115 elegantly appointed suites and villas, many with their own private plunge pools. The Reserve also features a collection of Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences.
"Guests will be enchanted from the moment they arrive. The property celebrates one of the most captivating locations in the world, and the deeply attentive, caring Ladies and Gentlemen of Ritz-Carlton Reserve will bring Zadún to life," Sheldon said.
Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve joins Dorado Beach in Puerto Rico; Phulay Bay in Thailand; and Mandapa in Bali, Indonesia in offering a serene and transformative escape to the world's most discerning travelers. Each Reserve is entirely unique, a rare
place set aside for those who appreciate a personalized experience and the most meaningful local immersion. More information about Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and reservations are available at www.zadunreserve.com.