HTNG is proud to announce that Angie by Angie Hospitality was chosen as the 2017 TechOvation Award Winner during the HT-NEXT Awards ceremony in Orlando, FL.

HTNG's TechOvation Award recognizes and rewards new technology innovations in the hospitality industry. The TechOvation Award Contest began in December with contestants producing creative videos featuring their products. Seven videos chosen from the judging panel and the three who received the most online "likes" advanced to the next round. At HT-NEXT, the ten semi-finalists presented live where the award winner was chosen by the audience.

Angie, a product by Angie Hospitality was named HTNG's 2017 TechOvation Award Winner. Angie is the world's first voice-based guestroom assistant and integrated room-control device, featuring a highly intuitive multi-lingual voice interface that responds to guest/staff requests, and route via SMS/email, call or directly into existing hotel systems. Angie integrates with lighting, thermostat, telephone, TV systems, room service, housekeeping amenities, provides local information and much more. Using robust in-room access points, Angie provides secure, customizable in-room access points, Angie provides secure, customizable in-room Wi-Fi, allowing all guest devices to seamlessly interoperate.

"With so much technology being introduced to the hospitality market right now and with many of the best innovations represented on the stage at HT-NEXT, it is a true honor to be singled out by HTNG, the esteemed judges and attendees who voted for Angie as winner of the prestigious TechOvation Award," said Ted Helvey, CEO and founder of Angie Hospitality. "The real credit goes to the Angie team, with their decades of combined hotel technology experience, having a unique and understanding of the challenges that hoteliers face in achieving both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. We are also grateful that we have an organization like HTNG to support and promote true change and disruptive innovation in the market."

Proximity Identity Manager V2 by Proxce was a finalist of this year's TechOvation Award. Proxce provides a proximity based identity management solution. The system allows for a seamless association of different types of guest profiles with location and connected devices (IOT) thus enabling hotels to provide services like mobile check-in and keyless entry to guest rooms.

STAYCAST by Sonifi was also a finalist of this year's TechOvation Award. Sonifi's commitment to advancing hospitality technology has led to the launch of an OTT game changer - STAYCAST. STAYCAST enables a better than home experience in which guests can cast content from thousands of apps to their in-room TV using an iOS or Android mobile device as the control.

"We are truely shocked by all of the outstanding participation in this year's TechOvation Award Contest," said Michael Blake, CEO of HTNG. "All three finalists were very deserving of this award and I am very pleased to congratulate Angie Hospitality for winning the award. It looks like voice-activated technology is going to be the next best thing in hospitality!"

The HT-NEXT Awards program was sponsored by Datatrend Technologies.

For more information on HTNG's TechOvation Award or to see previous winners, please visit: http://www.htng.org/page/TechOvation_2017

