Angie Hospitality, the creator of Angie, a revolutionary voice-based hotel guestroom technology solution, is excited to announce that it has been awarded the 2017 TechOvation Award by HTNG during HT-NEXT in Orlando, Florida. A revolutionary technology platform designed to take the hotel guest experience to the next level, while enhancing operational efficiency and revenue, Angie was officially launched during the TechOvation semi-finalist round at HT-NEXT and will soon be servicing guest needs in properties around the globe. Angie Hospitality's launch of its voice-activated virtual guestroom assistant and amenity control device raises the bar for available technological solutions, as hoteliers look to implement more advanced solutions that meet and exceed the ever-increasing guest demand for technology and convenience.

"With the development of this disruptive technology, we sought to address vital needs for both hoteliers and their guests with an affordable solution that is capable of not only fulfilling those needs, but surpassing them in order to provide a truly memorable stay experience," said Ted Helvey, CEO and founder of Angie Hospitality. "We envisioned the ideal hotel, and asked ourselves what this hotel would be able to do for guests and staff alike. Angie is our answer to the industry's growing need for the seamless and affordable integration of technology and guest service."

Featuring a highly intuitive multilingual voice interface that responds to both guest and staff requests, Angie brings guest service into the digital automation era, replacing an array of outdated devices and services by acting as a single source for virtually any guest need. With Angie, a simple voice command provides guests with the ability to order room service, transportation, make reservations or learn more details about the hotel or surrounding area. Using only their voice or Angie's touchscreen display, if preferred, guests can also make phone calls, play music, set an alarm and can even make use of a convenient night light that changes color based on user preference. Guests can also access news, weather reports, personal flight information, and more, making Angie's ability to act as a personal concierge virtually limitless.

Acting as a robust in-room access point, Angie creates a private guestroom Wi-Fi network that ensures that guests can leverage a secure and reliable internet connection during each stay. Using open standards to easily integrate with existing hotel systems, Angie takes guest convenience even further by offering voice control over guestroom amenities such as lights, thermostat, television and drapes.

"With consumer technology evolving so quickly, guest demands and expectations are changing drastically with hospitality markets often struggling to keep up," adds Helvey. "In light of this, we are thrilled to be the winner of this year's TechOvation Award, and look forward to seeing Angie serve as the voice of the future for hoteliers around the world."

Other deciding factors that led to Angie's selection by TechOvation judges include the platform's ability to store and automatically recall guest preferences such as lighting, temperature, alarm and television settings, as well as Wi-Fi passwords, each time they check into a hotel. For hotel chains, such data can be securely shared across their range of properties, providing guests with instant and customized convenience, no matter where in the world they visit.

With the use of occupancy sensors, Angie also offers enhancements to operational efficiency by resetting temperature and lighting controls to preset levels when guestrooms are unoccupied. Its revenue enhancing abilities include sending customized promotions and informing guests of available amenities such as spa services or dining options, and even taking reservations.

Angie is scheduled to be implemented at several hotel properties later this month and will be available for order beginning in late June for shipping in Q3. For more information on Angie's full range of features, please visit www.angie.ai.

