Editorial Article

Why companies are embracing environmental activism

Clothing brand Patagonia gives 1% of its sales "to support environmental organisations around the world". Carpet-maker Interface takes an "aggressive approach" to reach its goal to source 100% of its "energy needs from renewable sources by 2020". Nudie Jeans meanwhile, repairs, reuses and recycles its denim products, as well as using organic cotton to produce them in the first place. So, what's going on? After decades of activists campaigning against companies' poor environmental records, are companies suddenly becoming environmental activists themselves?