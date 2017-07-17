Smart business hotels where work meets play - CNN.com
The line between work and play is more blurred than ever. A new generation of mobile workers has traded cubicles for coffee shops, and offices for hotel rooms around the world. As long as digital nomads have Wi-Fi and a laptop, they can get the job done just about anywhere -- be it from the pool, beach bar, or a trendy restaurant. By 2022, the global mobile workforce is expected to grow from 1.45 billion in 2016 to 1.87 billion, accounting for 42.5% of the worldwide workforce.
Smart hotels where work meets play
From Amsterdam to Hong Kong to San Francisco, these innovative addresses aim to help digital nomads thrive. Volkshotel, Amsterdam Built in a former newspaper building from the 1960s, the 172-room Volkshotel emerged from extensive renovations to welcome a new generation of nomadic creatives. This Amsterdam hotel is a hive of activity around the clock.