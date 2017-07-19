Singapore warehouse revamped to house new hotel
A new 37 room boutique hotel has taken up residence in a former warehouse which overlooks the Singapore River. This heritage site of three dockside warehouses has been beautifully restored and conserved to hark back to Singapore's roots as a major trading port. The three former storage facilities have been connected to create a fluid and bright interior space that retains the character of the old building while sensitively combining and inserting new elements into it.
Internally, rooms are elegant and modern, coupled with rustic touches that hark back to the building's heritage. Externally the white facade accentuates the symmetry, while a new extension housing an elevated infinity pool jutting out from the gable wall subverts this symmetry, providing a modern twist to the hotel.
