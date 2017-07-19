A new 37 room boutique hotel has taken up residence in a former warehouse which overlooks the Singapore River. This heritage site of three dockside warehouses has been beautifully restored and conserved to hark back to Singapore's roots as a major trading port. The three former storage facilities have been connected to create a fluid and bright interior space that retains the character of the old building while sensitively combining and inserting new elements into it.

Designed by local firm Zarch Collaboratives, the Warehouse Hotel takes on a new lease of life as it opens its doors to guests. Classic elements of the warehouse have been preserved, such as the distinctive pitched roofs uniting the three symmetrical facades, shutters, cornices and Chinese motifs on the gable walls. The lobby has made use of the original structure by creating a double height space and exposing the industrial trusses that support the roof. New structural elements such as portal frames have been introduced to support new loads but also to frame views and create connections to the river beyond. Guest rooms are split across two wings and each receives natural light from the existing fenestration, skylights and glass blocks, which create interesting sequences of illumination throughout the building.

Internally, rooms are elegant and modern, coupled with rustic touches that hark back to the building's heritage. Externally the white facade accentuates the symmetry, while a new extension housing an elevated infinity pool jutting out from the gable wall subverts this symmetry, providing a modern twist to the hotel.

More information on International Hotel Chains and Hotel Constructions active in Singapore can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source