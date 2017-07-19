Marriott expands new and classic brands across the globe
Meanwhile, the nascent yet ambitious Moxy Hotels brand is increasing its European portfolio following the successful opening of its first London hotel. Moxy Vienna Airport builds on the brand's current talley of nine international hotels. Vicky Poulos, global brand director of Moxy says, "Moxy continues to fulfill its ambition to launch a new, disruptive hotel experience that caters to the next generation of travellers who are less interested in a cookie-cutter experience." 405 rooms located just 15 minutes by train away from Vienna's centre will be full of the latest technologies, while the spacious lobby and communal space in the Living Room will provide guests with the freedom and flexibility to relax or have fun with other like-minded travelers.
More information on Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels, Marriott International and other global hotel brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry
Contact
Jule Grass
Marketing Manager
Phone: +49 4261 4140 309
Send Email