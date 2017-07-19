The folks at Marriott can't seem to keep still for long. In April alone they have announced the opening of their first Marriott International Hotel in Kenya, and also the first of its newest millennial-focused brand Moxy Hotels in Vienna, Austria, which follows the opening of another Moxy hotel in London in March, the first in the city.

The Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Hurlingham is the first of the group's planned expansion into East Africa. In this region alone, Marriott intends to open a further three hotels as part of the Four Points by Sheraton collection, in Nairobi airport, Dar es Salam and Arusha, later this year. The 96 room hotel will be located in an upmarket suburb of the Kenyan capital and will offer 8500sqft of meeting facilities, as well as a rooftop restaurant, rooftop pool and a leisure centre. Marriott expects to attract travelers loyal to the brand and the presence of the group in Africa will pave the way for developments of other Marriott hotels, including a JW Marriott, as well as the other proposed Four Points locations.

Meanwhile, the nascent yet ambitious Moxy Hotels brand is increasing its European portfolio following the successful opening of its first London hotel. Moxy Vienna Airport builds on the brand's current talley of nine international hotels. Vicky Poulos, global brand director of Moxy says, "Moxy continues to fulfill its ambition to launch a new, disruptive hotel experience that caters to the next generation of travellers who are less interested in a cookie-cutter experience." 405 rooms located just 15 minutes by train away from Vienna's centre will be full of the latest technologies, while the spacious lobby and communal space in the Living Room will provide guests with the freedom and flexibility to relax or have fun with other like-minded travelers.

More information on Four Points by Sheraton, Moxy Hotels, Marriott International and other global hotel brands can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry

