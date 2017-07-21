Lodging Interactive Launches Social Influencer Marketing Services for Hotels
Social Voices Influencer Marketing works with hotels to develop effective influencer campaigns centered around Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and blogging. The company utilizes industry leading platform technologies to determine the best social influencer candidates for campaigns and manages the entire influencer bidding and contracting process for its hotel customers. Throughout the process hotels receive ongoing analytical KPI reports and engagement metrics to validate the effectiveness of the social influencer campaigns.
"Research shows that 92% of people say they trust word-of-mouth recommendations over ads. And user generated content (UGC) when part of an overall strategic social media marketing campaign, can drive tremendous branding reach and positive Earned Media Value (EMV)," stated Vallauri. "Until now, the challenge has been providing an affordable social influencer marketing program for individual properties. Our Social Voices Influencer Marketing service addresses this past challenge."
As reported in Adweek, Marriott Hotels is working with social media influencers to create organic content by leveraging each influencers' Snapchat channel to create 10-second vertical clips using Snap's (parent company of Snapchat) video-enabled Spectacles glasses to capture the influencers' Marriott travel adventures. Also, Marriott has hired four social influencers—Jen Levinson, Tom Jauncey, Sara Hopkins and Diipa Khosla—to take over the brand's Snapchat account roughly once a month. Click to watch YouTube Video.
"Authenticity is a trait that customers value, especially millennials, and with influencer marketing that is not compromised. It is difficult to achieve that credibility with traditional advertising especially when a campaign is eventually over. Influencer marketing is like a gift that keeps giving because the influencer posts stay active, the brand stays engaged and the results can translate to higher EMV as those engaged become customers" stated Rosella Vidro, Managing Director, CoMMingle.
Social Voices Influencer Marketing services are powered by Lodging Interactive's CoMMingle Social Media Engagement operational division. Since launching in 2009 CoMMingle has grown to become the largest social media and reputation management firm exclusively serving the hospitality industry, handling over 200,000 guest review responses for hundreds of hotels and resorts.
To learn more about Lodging Interactive's Social Voices Influencer Marketing visit SocialVoices.com.
