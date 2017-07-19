Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society Announces Sponsors for its Gala Awards Reception Honoring Leland Pillsbury, Ray Schultz April 20th in State College
Sponsors of the gala event, based on their level of financial participation:
Old Main Sponsor
- Hilton
Nittany Lion Sponsor
- Marriott International, Inc.
Blue Sponsors
- Eastdil Secured
- First American Title
- Jones Lang LaSalle
- Frenkel Communications, Inc.
White Sponsors
- DiamondRock Hospitality Group
- Four Seasons Hotels
- Hersha Hotels and Resorts
- Frederic V. Malek
- The Nittany Lion Inn
- Park Hotels and Resorts
- PepsiCo
- PSAV
- RSM US LLP
Patrons
- Ashford
- Jason Bayona and Brittany Markwis
- Budge & Co, LLC
- Robert Carl
- William R. Kidd
- Concord Wiltshire Companies
- Constrata Tech Consulting
- Duetto
- IHG
- New Castle Hotels and Resorts
- Shaner Hotels Group
- Thayer Lodging Brookfield Hotel Properties
- The Food and Beverage Association of America
- The Plasencia Group, Inc.
- Wells Fargo
Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Director of the School of Hospitality Management, said, "We are deeply appreciative of the support of these amazing industry leaders, as we honor two legendary industry pioneers amidst two days of robust discussions focused on thought leadership and interaction with students, faculty and distinguished guests. As we advance our school's unique assets into the future, we look forward to a rich and memorable and event."
For 80 years, the Penn State School of Hospitality Management has provided outstanding leadership for a global and dynamic hospitality industry - offering innovative programs, research, service to the profession, alongside world-class faculty, staff, and students. The school inspires all students to pursue excellence in scholarship, exhibit a strong work ethic, and become successful and ethical hospitality leaders.
To learn more about the dinner and reserve attendance, please visit www.hhd.psu.edu/shm/hospitality-executive-year-event.
Contact
Michael Frenkel
MFC PR
Phone: (201) 317-7035
Send Email