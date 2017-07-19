The Penn State Hotel & Restaurant Society (PSHRS) is proud to announce a distinguished group of sponsors honoring hotel industry legends and innovators Leland Pillsbury and Ray Schultz at a gala reception at the historic Nittany Lion Inn on April 20, 2017. The award and events commemorate the Penn State University School of Hospitality Management's 80th year of service and leadership in the hospitality industry. It coincides with a day of thought leadership activities at the School, and the University's 2017 Blue-White Weekend and football game.

Lee Pillsbury will receive the society's Hospitality Industry Executive of the Year Award and Ray Schultz will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sponsors of the gala event, based on their level of financial participation:

Old Main Sponsor

Hilton

Nittany Lion Sponsor

Marriott International, Inc.

Blue Sponsors

Eastdil Secured

First American Title

Jones Lang LaSalle

Frenkel Communications, Inc.

White Sponsors

DiamondRock Hospitality Group

Four Seasons Hotels

Hersha Hotels and Resorts

Frederic V. Malek

The Nittany Lion Inn

Park Hotels and Resorts

PepsiCo

PSAV

RSM US LLP

Patrons

Ashford

Jason Bayona and Brittany Markwis

Budge & Co, LLC

Robert Carl

William R. Kidd

Concord Wiltshire Companies

Constrata Tech Consulting

Duetto

IHG

New Castle Hotels and Resorts

Shaner Hotels Group

Thayer Lodging Brookfield Hotel Properties

The Food and Beverage Association of America

The Plasencia Group, Inc.

Wells Fargo

Donna Quadri-Felitti, Marvin Ashner Director of the School of Hospitality Management, said, "We are deeply appreciative of the support of these amazing industry leaders, as we honor two legendary industry pioneers amidst two days of robust discussions focused on thought leadership and interaction with students, faculty and distinguished guests. As we advance our school's unique assets into the future, we look forward to a rich and memorable and event."

For 80 years, the Penn State School of Hospitality Management has provided outstanding leadership for a global and dynamic hospitality industry - offering innovative programs, research, service to the profession, alongside world-class faculty, staff, and students. The school inspires all students to pursue excellence in scholarship, exhibit a strong work ethic, and become successful and ethical hospitality leaders.

To learn more about the dinner and reserve attendance, please visit www.hhd.psu.edu/shm/hospitality-executive-year-event.

