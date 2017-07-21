Orlando, Fla. – As one of the hot construction sectors for pre-fab bathrooms, Oldcastle SurePods is excited to be part of two prominent hotel conferences in late April and early May. If you'll be at either event, you'll have the chance to see our bathroom pods up close and to discuss with our experts how pre-fab bathrooms can help you shave months off your construction schedule, while achieving a first-class project.

Look for us at these conferences:

April 30 – May 2, 2017

JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles, California

April 30 – May 3, 2017

The Broadmoor Resort

1 Lake Avenue

Colorado Springs, Colorado

As a guest at the Broadmoor you'll also get to experience our bathrooms first hand in your room. And, at Marriott Connect, our pre-fab bathrooms are in the LA Live Residence Inn / Courtyard by Marriott across the street from the JW Marriott.

About Oldcastle SurePods

Oldcastle SurePods is the leading provider of prefabricated bathrooms in North America. Using Building Information Modeling (BIM) and lean manufacturing technology, Oldcastle SurePods works with customers from design to installation to produce custom, ready-to-install bathroom pods for hotels and multi-unit residential projects. Replacing on-site bathroom construction, bathroom pods accelerate the construction timeline, improve overall quality and eliminate the punch list for the bathroom, the most problem-ridden part of a construction project. Oldcastle SurePods is part of Oldcastle, one of the largest manufacturers of building products in North America. www.oldcastlesurepods.com