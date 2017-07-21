Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP®), producer of the Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®), will host its second Entrepreneur 20X (E20X) of 2017 on Monday, June 26 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at HITEC Toronto, the world's largest hospitality technology event. HFTP is currently accepting applications for participants, judges and mentors for E20X Toronto. Startups interested in competing in the hospitality technology innovation competition, and industry professionals who would like to serve as a judge or mentor, must apply by April 24 on the event website. Returning pitching applicants are welcome to come back and participate as long as they are considered Series A or a startup. All chosen startups, judges and mentors will be contacted by May 1, 2017.

All registered HITEC attendees and exhibitors are welcome to view the innovative start-ups present cutting-edge ideas in a four-minute pitch to a panel of expert judges and HITEC Toronto attendees. The judge's panel will determine the grand prize, or E20X Judge's Award, winner who they deem "most innovative" that will take home $5,000 USD. HITEC Toronto attendees are encouraged to attend the competition, visit the startups at the E20X Pavilion on the exhibit hall floor as well as watch them present on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Digital Den. Attendees will determine the crowd favorite, or E20X People's Startup Award, winner by voting for their favorite startup through the HITEC 2017 app – available for download via the Apple Store or Google Play.

Seasoned hospitality technology veterans will serve as mentors to inspire and educate our startups by lending them insights, expertise and guidance. Two E20X mentor opportunities are available to industry professionals who would like to volunteer: pre-show mentors and day-of competition mentors. Pre-show mentors will entertain a series of brief one-on-one calls with chosen pitchers leading up to the competition, providing coaching and pitch deck feedback. Day-of mentors will meet face-to-face with participants in a series of pre-booked meetups hours before the E20X Toronto competition takes place sharing their experience, getting their brain picked and making invaluable connections.

"E20X at HITEC Toronto is expected to be the largest competition to date," said HFTP CEO Frank Wolfe, CAE. "E20X is powerful way for hospitality technology startups to generate global exposure within our industry and further develop their products and services. The one-of-a-kind experience will provide participants with extensive knowledge and advice from judges and mentors as well as guarantee them a spot on the HITEC Toronto exhibit hall floor. New this year, participants will also be granted additional speaking opportunities at the world's largest hospitality technology event in days following the competition."

E20X Toronto participants will receive further exposure among conference attendees with added speaking opportunities. On Tuesday and Wednesday following the E20X competition, all startups will be invited to provide a 10-minute presentation at the Digital Den stage at HITEC Toronto. HFTP will coordinate time slots with startups, and publish the schedule for attendees when available. Another added benefit, a barista service will be featured on Thursday at the E20X Pavilion on the HITEC Toronto exhibit hall floor.

This year's larger North American event HITEC Toronto, HFTP's second HITEC of 2017, will take place from June 26-29 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada. HITEC Dubai, the third and final HITEC of 2017, will take place from November 14-15 at the Conrad Dubai in Dubai, UAE in partnership with Naseba. In 2018, HFTP will bring back HITEC Amsterdam on April 11-14 in addition to HITEC Houston on June 26-29.

For more information about HITEC and HFTP's other global activities, contact the HFTP Meetings & Special Events Department at education@hftp.org or visit www.hftp.org and www.hftp.org/hitec/. Stay updated with HFTP and HITEC on social media for conference updates: HFTP Connect; HITEC Bytes; HFTP Club Bytes; HFTP Finance Bytes; HFTP News; Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter; Instagram; YouTube; Flickr.

About HITEC

HITEC is the world's largest and oldest hospitality technology exposition and conference brand. HITEC offers a unique combination of top-notch education, and brings together the brightest minds and hottest technologies from across the globe to one place. The unparalleled event offers attendees essential education, access to top hospitality technology industry experts and the resources to find cost-effective ways to improve company bottom lines. Combined with the intimate opportunities to connect with fellow professionals, HITEC has everything to enhance your career.

Historically hosted annually in a different city throughout the United States, HFTP decided to break tradition in 2017 by hosting three HITEC events all taking place outside of U.S. borders– in Toronto, Amsterdam and Dubai. This will be the first time the global association's largest HITEC event – featuring thousands of hospitality professionals from around the world – will take place outside of the U.S. In 2017, HFTP is producing its larger HITEC Toronto as well as two additional, inaugural HITEC events: HITEC Amsterdam and HITEC Dubai.

About HFTP

Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) is a global nonprofit hospitality association, headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, that uniquely understands the industry's problems. HFTP has members and stakeholders across the globe. HFTP assists its members in finding solutions to industry problems more efficiently than any organization via its expert networks, research, conferences such as HITEC and certification programs. HFTP also owns the world's only hospitality specific search engine, PineappleSearch.com. HFTP is recognized as the spokes group for the finance and technology segment of the hospitality industry. For more information about HFTP, email membership@hftp.org or download the HFTP/HITEC media kit via the HFTP website.

