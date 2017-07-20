InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Notifies Guests of Payment Card Incident
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Notifies Guests of Payment Card Incident at IHG-Branded Franchise Hotel Locations in the Americas Region
The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the affected hotel server. There is no indication that other guest information was affected. A list of affected franchise locations and respective time frames, which may vary by location, is available at www.ihg.com/protectingourguests. The site also contains more information on steps guests may take.
It is always advisable to remain vigilant to the possibility of fraud by reviewing your payment card statements for any unauthorized activity. You should immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer because payment card rules generally provide that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges reported in a timely manner. The phone number to call is usually on the back of your payment card.
On behalf of franchisees, IHG has been working closely with the payment card networks as well as with the cyber security firm to confirm that the malware has been eradicated and evaluate ways for franchisees to enhance security measures. Law enforcement has also been notified. IHG also has established a dedicated call center to answer any questions affected guests may have.
For additional information about this incident, please visit the IHG website at www.ihg.com/protectingourguests.
IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns more than 4,900 hotels and 724,000 guest rooms in nearly 100 countries, with almost 1,300 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, the world"s first and largest hotel loyalty programme with more than 88 million members worldwide.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group"s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG"s hotels and corporate offices globally.
