NEW YORK -- Mission-driven luxury hotel brand, 1 Hotels, and leading lifestyle media company, mindbodygreen, have partnered to celebrate the hotel's grand opening on Earth Day, Saturday April 22, with a FREE, public mindfulness event at 1 Hotels' newest property in Brooklyn Heights.

Celebrating Earth Day with 1 Hotels

The partnership will see a headline Earth Day event take place at 1 Hotels' flagship property 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, with supporting satellite activations at other 1 Hotel locations including Central Park, New York and South Beach, Miami.

"The World Around Us Is Beautiful and We Want to Keep It That Way"

"Every year, the world pays tribute to our planet on Earth Day, utilizing it as an effective advocacy vehicle to build a healthy, sustainable environment, address climate change and protect the Earth for future generations," says 1 Hotels' Vice President of Sustainability, Amanda DeSantis. "At 1 Hotels, our core philosophy is that the world around us is beautiful and we want to keep it that way, so it was a natural alignment for us to host this nationwide first event that facilitates awareness of the world's largest environmental movement."

Yoga, Meditation and a Performance by BELLA GAIA

Curated by mindbodygreen, the Brooklyn event will host a variety of activities including rooftop yoga led by Los-Angeles based instructor Caley Alyssa, group meditations led by Light Watkins and 1 Hotels' in house meditation leader Biet Simkin, astrology readings with Bess Matassa of Mojave Rising and one-on-one sessions with Treatment by Lanshin, a Brooklyn-based wellness studio. Additionally, there will be a musical and visual performance by BELLA GAIA and live panel discussions facilitated by CEO and Founder of mindbodygreen, Jason Wachob around sustainability, which will be livestreamed at Facebook/mindbodygreen.com.

Brooklyn vendors including Keap, Natchie, Matchaful, Devoción and more will be selling and sampling locally-made food, beverages, gift items, beauty and wellness products. Additional refreshments will be available for purchase through 1 Hotels, along with local vendors from the new DeKalb Market Hall, opening later this spring, including Ample Hills Creamery, Bread & Spread and Jianbing Company.

Live Your Best Life

"Environmental sustainability is in our DNA at mindbodygreen! We strive to help people live their best life mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally and environmentally," said CEO and Founder of mindbodygreen, Jason Wachob. "We're proud to be partnering with 1 Hotels this Earth Day to bring our community together to inspire them with information that will drive action to protect our environment."

Event Details:

Situated at Pier 1, just south of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, in Brooklyn Bridge Park, the property features 194 guest rooms, including 29 two- to six-bedroom suites and The Riverhouse, its Presidential Suite, with most rooms offering panoramic views of the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge and the New York City skyline.

1 Hotel and mindbodygreen's headline event will take place on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22) at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (60 Furman Street, Brooklyn NY) and in nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park from 12:00PM-9:15PM.

FULL SCHEDULE:

12:00-8:00PM: Astrology readings with Bess Matassa and wellness sessions with Joanna Coates of Treatment by Lanshin (free appointments, first-served); marketplace of local Brooklyn vendors and food purveyors open to the public.

12:00-12:45PM: Group meditation in Brooklyn Bridge Park led by Vedic Meditation teacher Light Watkins.

1:00-2:00PM: Group yoga class on the 1 Hotel rooftop hosted by Los Angeles yoga instructor Caley

Alyssa.

3:00-4:30PM: Panel discussions around the future of sustainability as it pertains to:

Business:Christiana Peppard, Ph.D. andDrew Fitzgerald of JUST Water

Fashion: Fashion designerMara Hoffman,Scott Mackinlay Hahn of Loomstate andDeb Johnson of the Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator

Food: Dr.Robert Graham

Activism:Barry Sternlicht, 1 Hotels Chairman & CEO andRhea Suh, President of the Natural Resources Defense Council

5:00-5:45PM: Discussion with astronaut Ron Garan and filmmaker Guy Reid and an exclusive premier of their film, Planetary6:00-6:45: Group meditation on the 1 Hotel rooftop with Biet Simkin

8:00-9:15pm: Free performance in Brooklyn Bridge Park by BELLA GAIA

To join us at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge for this FREE community Earth Day Celebration, visit: https://1earthdaybb.splashthat.com/ or 1 Hotels here.

Satellite Events:

Supporting activations at 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel South Beach will entail:

1 Hotel Central Park – 1 Hotels and mindbodygreen will commission a custom Earth Day installation by local florist Denise Porcaro of Flower Girl that invites pedestrians to stop, appreciate the beauty of nature and snap a photo to benefit the NRDC. The installation will live in or outside 1 Hotel Central Park and its restaurant, Jams, in the days leading up to Earth Day. 1 Hotel Central Park will also provide opportunities for guests to give back and do good:

GET ACTIVE – 1 Hotel Central Park is partnering with our friends at New York Restoration Project for a community clean up activity this Earth Day in collaboration with Columbia Sportswear and Bronx Brewery. Activities will take place in the Meatpacking District ofNew York City. After volunteering, everyone is invited to the nearbyColumbia store for a seed planting workshop and complimentary beer tasting by the Bronx Brewery.

GO GREEN – 1 Hotel Central Park's Lobby Farmstand will host a tree stand for the week of Earth Day, offering guests packets of seeds to plant after their stay.

GIVE BACK – Stop by the bar at Jams to enjoy a special seasonal cocktail benefitting the New York Restoration Project. The Don't Believe the Florist cocktail is made using basil from a NYRP community garden and is available for $17 with $1 of each cocktail going to NYRP.

1 Hotel South Beach – The brand's Miami property will present a day of eco-celebrations and wellness activities highlighting Soul, Being, Mind and Movement:

SOUL – 1 Hotel South Beach, Dune Restoration Project, Citi Bike and Surfrider Miami invite select guests and locals to help restore the dune and learn about the effects of erosion on the eco-system. Later that afternoon, individuals of all ages will be able to release butterflies back into their natural habitat at the Hatchery by the Center pool entrance.

BEING – The newly opened plnthouse will offer specials from 1-4 pm of sustainable, plant-based dishes by ChefMatthew Kenney while a live DJ spins outside on the patio.

MIND – Connect with nature and the elements during the Sunset Elemental Flow & Mind Meditation on the plnthouse terrace.

MOVEMENT – Spartan's Coach Lawrence hosts Challenge Your Movement. Starting with an animal flow warm-up, attendees will learn to improve mobility, strength and endurance outside on the Turf and later move inside the first ever Spartan Gym for a strength-based circuit training session.

About mindbodygreen

Founded in 2009, mindbodygreen is a leading lifestyle media brand dedicated to helping people live their best life mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally and environmentally. With 10 million monthly unique visitors, mindbodygreen has over 5,000 contributors consisting of best-selling authors, fitness experts, trusted healers, pioneering doctors, top chefs, celebrities and top-tier journalists. Bringing together community, content and commerce, mindbodygreen is also well-known for its annual award-winning event, revitalize and online classes that offer users access to sessions on topics including personal growth, nutrition, fitness, relationships, meditation, and more.