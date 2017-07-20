The Rezidor Hotel Group opens its second Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Belgium in 2017. Hasselt, the "Capital of Taste," is home to the latest addition to the Park Inn by Radisson portfolio. The high-rise hotel is located in the heart of the city center, adjacent to the Radisson Blu Hotel, Hasselt.

"This is our second hotel in Hasselt, and our sixth in Belgium, and follows very quickly on the heels of the Park Inn by Radisson Brussels Airport opening, which creates some really great momentum for the brand and our presence in the country and across Western Europe," said Richard Moore, Area Vice President, UK, Ireland and Western Europe for The Rezidor Hotel Group.

The hotel is part of a mixed-use development with retail, residential and office space. As part of the only high-rise complex in the city, it provides strong visibility and a convenient location for both business and leisure travelers.

Hasselt, called the most sociable city in Flanders, is known for its many gastronomic restaurants and trendy boutique and designer shops, and the contemporary, 84-room Park Inn by Radisson Hasselt is in the center of the action, close to public transport and Grote Markt, Jenever Museum, the Fashion Museum and many other attractions.

All guest rooms and public spaces offer free, high-speed Internet. Rooms come beautifully designed with plentiful working space, LCD TV screens, tea and coffee making facilities, bathroom amenities and a happiness guaranteed service all the way. Connecting rooms and accessible rooms are available upon request.

The Live-inn Room offers guests fresh, healthy food and drinks all day in a cozy setting. There's also a lobby bar with communal high tables and high-back alcove seating. For additional dining flexibility, guests may select traditional room service or a "call and collect" service.

To keep a fitness regimen while on the road, the hotel has a 60m2 fitness center. For more, the neighboring Radisson Blu Hotel, Hasselt's 1800m2 fitness center and health club, with a swimming pool and sauna, is just steps away.

For meetings and events, the Park Inn by Radisson Hasselt also shares facilities with its big sister/brother, the Radisson Blu. A covered walkway connects the two hotels, and Park Inn by Radisson guests can take advantage of 10 meeting rooms, fully equipped with modern audio-visual technology, including free, wireless, high-speed Internet. The event space can host up to 200 guests.

"We are delighted to partner with a global hospitality leader like the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group to open our second hotel in the city," said Ghislain Lenaers from GL Hospitality, owners of the hotel. "The towers accommodate the biggest number of hotel rooms in Limburg, in combination with the most comprehensive meeting and event facilities and world-class hospitality standards."

Frédérique Meertens, General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Hasselt, said, "My team and I are proud to bring Park Inn by Radisson - a modern mid-market hotel brand that adds color to life - to Hasselt. We are looking forward to delivering a fresh, energetic and vibrant hospitality experience to our guests."

More information is on www.parkinn.com/hotel-hasselt

