The expansion of prizeotel continues through the joint venture with The Rezidor Hotel Group. The group is proud to announce a new prizeotel near the Munich Airport in the Hallbergmoos municipality. prizeotel Munich Airport will open in early 2019. Karim Rashid, the renowned New York based designer and the brand curator, will once again showcase his 'designocrasy' at the new prizeotel.

With the signing of a new prizeotel in Munich, Founder & CEO Marco Nussbaum introduces 160 brand new rooms for the design-oriented but price conscious guests in Bavaria's capital and home to the famous Oktoberfest. The new prizeotel is situated less than 10 minutes from the airport by car and will provide 80 parking spaces for guests. Munich Airport is one of the busiest and most important travel hubs in Europe, hosting more than 42 million passengers annually.

"The new prizeotel in the heart of Bavaria is another evidence of our continued success story with The Rezidor Hotel Group, with whom we have already realized three projects in a span of 11 months", said Marco Nussbaum. prizeotel currently operates 555 rooms in Hamburg, Bremen and Hannover, with an additional 995 rooms in the pipeline. Future prizeotels are under construction in Hamburg St. Pauli, Erfurt ICE city and Bern.

prizeotel is an economy hotel brand, high on design and functionality. The brand concept is based on an urban flair and innovative, customer-friendly technology with free, high-speed Internet; mobile check-in; etc.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group, looks forward to the new Munich location: "With prizeotel, we are offering our guests an innovative, exceptional and credible hospitality experience in the economy segment," he says. "We are also offering our investment partners a sustainable and compelling real estate investment proposition through a contained investment cost and attractive fixed income."

The Rezidor Hotel Group is already present in Bavaria's capital with two Park Inn by Radisson hotels.

