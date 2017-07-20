prizeotel and Rezidor land at Munich Airport
The expansion of prizeotel continues through the joint venture with The Rezidor Hotel Group. The group is proud to announce a new prizeotel near the Munich Airport in the Hallbergmoos municipality. prizeotel Munich Airport will open in early 2019. Karim Rashid, the renowned New York based designer and the brand curator, will once again showcase his 'designocrasy' at the new prizeotel.
"The new prizeotel in the heart of Bavaria is another evidence of our continued success story with The Rezidor Hotel Group, with whom we have already realized three projects in a span of 11 months", said Marco Nussbaum. prizeotel currently operates 555 rooms in Hamburg, Bremen and Hannover, with an additional 995 rooms in the pipeline. Future prizeotels are under construction in Hamburg St. Pauli, Erfurt ICE city and Bern.
prizeotel is an economy hotel brand, high on design and functionality. The brand concept is based on an urban flair and innovative, customer-friendly technology with free, high-speed Internet; mobile check-in; etc.
Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of The Rezidor Hotel Group, looks forward to the new Munich location: "With prizeotel, we are offering our guests an innovative, exceptional and credible hospitality experience in the economy segment," he says. "We are also offering our investment partners a sustainable and compelling real estate investment proposition through a contained investment cost and attractive fixed income."
The Rezidor Hotel Group is already present in Bavaria's capital with two Park Inn by Radisson hotels.
About Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group
The Rezidor Hotel Group is one of the most dynamic hotel companies in the world and a member of the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group. The group features a portfolio of approximately 475 hotels in operation or under development with 104,000 rooms in more than 80 countries.
Rezidor operates the core brands Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), along with the Club Carlson loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. In early 2014, and together with Carlson, Rezidor launched the Radisson RED (lifestyle select) and Quorvus Collection (luxury) brands. Since 2016, Rezidor has owned 49% of prizeotel. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and was awarded one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere.
In November 2006, Rezidor was listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden. HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd.—a division of HNA Group Co., Ltd., a Fortune Global 500 company with operations across aviation, tourism, hospitality, finance, and online services among other sectors—became the majority shareholder in December 2016.
The corporate office of The Rezidor Hotel Group is based in Brussels, Belgium.