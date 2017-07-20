New York – Duetto, the market leader in hotel profit optimization technology, announced today that it is implementing its cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions for Oxford Corporate, which owns and manages 18 hotels under the OXFORD hotel, Oxford Suites, Oxford Inn, and Cimarron Inn brands, in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. A deep integration with property management system RoomKeyPMS enables Oxford to fully optimize revenue and easily analyze company-wide performance with Duetto's GameChanger and ScoreBoard applications.

"We are very happy to announce this partnership with Oxford Corporate," said Duetto CEO Patrick Bosworth. "Duetto's cloud-based Revenue Strategy solutions provide the ability to fully optimize revenue, manage distribution complexity and scale quickly. As more hoteliers embrace the benefits of Open Pricing and seek deeper insights into property performance, we are excited to partner with innovative companies such as Oxford Corporate."

"We anticipate an immediate return on investment through improved efficiencies in our pricing strategies. Real-time data collection and analysis will result in both better forecasting and a timely response to the pricing demands of our guests," said Oxford Corporate CFO Kurt Stelk.

By adopting Open Pricing, the core element of Duetto's GameChanger application, Oxford Corporate will now be able yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity. ScoreBoard, the Revenue Intelligence application, will enable Oxford Corporate to compile and centralize up-to-the-minute reports on performance data and forecasts, display custom reports in minutes, and deliver big-picture insights across the entire company with one click.

"Oxford Corporate is committed to providing exceptional lodging to our guests at an affordable, competitive price," said Susie Rossi, Vice President of Revenue and Training. "Open Pricing will allow us to optimize revenue across all channels, segments and room types, while ScoreBoard will save me hours a week by providing real-time forecasts and revenue reports. We look forward to a great working relationship in the years to come."

Duetto partners with many of the leading hotels and brands around the world. More than 1,500 hotels and casinos in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's cloud-based applications, including GameChanger and its Revenue Intelligence application, ScoreBoard.

A bout Duetto

Duetto delivers the most powerful Revenue Strategy solutions to the world's leading hotels and casinos, allowing them to better manage pricing, revenue and business-mix decisions with superior, actionable data.

The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership enables Duetto to provide new insights on pricing and demand as a true cloud-based software-as-a-service. With Revenue Strategy and Revenue Intelligence applications that address the challenges of today's hospitality industry, Duetto helps hotels and casinos optimize profits and guest loyalty.

About Oxford Corporate

Baney Corporation DBA Oxford Corporate, is a Bend, Oregon-based family-owned hotelier that currently manages a portfolio of 18 properties throughout the West under the Oxford Suites, Oxford Inns, Cimarron Inn and the OXFORD hotel brands. Baney Corp has been in the hospitality business since 1955 and opened its first Oxford Suites property in 1989. Today, Baney Corp properties can be found in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California. For more information, visit oxfordsuites.com.

Contact

Michael Frenkel

Send Email