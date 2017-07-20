Shilla Stay Expands Portfolio With Two New Properties
As part of its ongoing expansion, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts' premium business brand, Shilla Stay, announces the opening of two new properties in Seocho, Seoul, and Haeundae, Busan. Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand's first property in Busan, situated on the southeast tip of the Korean Peninsula.
Shilla Stay Seocho
Opened on April 1 in the heart of Gangnam's commercial district, Shilla Stay Seocho is accessible via two subway stations – Yangjae Station and Gangnam Station – and nearby Seoul's cultural and shopping hubs such as COEX Mall, Apgujeong Rodeo Street, and Seoul Arts Centre.
Shilla Stay Seocho spans 28 floors and comprises 305 rooms available in three categories. Ranging from Standard and Deluxe to an expansive Grand Room, each guestroom exemplifies the brand's winning blend of comfort and convenience through bespoke details such as quality Hungarian goose-down bedding and Aveda bathroom amenities.
Designed with the modern traveller in mind, Shilla Stay Seocho features welcoming communal spaces such as a Guest Lounge*, which includes amenities like a self-service laundry room, microwave, induction stove, and water purifier. For those travelling for work, the hotel's 5/F is dedicated to meetings and banquets, with several venues that can be booked in advance as well as catering services available upon request. Six customizable rooms can accommodate groups from 12 to 70 persons, each fully equipped with LCD projectors, state-of-the-art sound systems, and high-speed wireless internet to match the needs of a diverse audience.
Shilla Stay's flagship restaurant Cafe on the 3/F offers a buffet of pan-Asian and international cuisines for breakfast and lunch, and transitions into a cozy lounge bar serving drinks and small bites after 6pm.
Centrally located with easy access to major tourist areas and two subway lines, Shilla Stay Seocho is ideal for business and leisure travellers alike.
Address: 427 Hyoryeong-ro, Seocho, Seoul
Telephone: (82) 2-2219-9000
*Available only for long-term guests staying 14 nights and above.
Shilla Stay Haeundae
With vistas of the lush landscape and sweeping views of the ocean, Shilla Stay Haeundae opens today in Busan, just a 2-minute walk away from the scenic Haeundae Beach. Clean lines and soft hues are a recurring motif of the design, which highlights the hotel's unique surroundings in an urban coastal neighborhood.
Featuring residential-style accommodation with a relaxed resort atmosphere, Shilla Stay Haeundae offers six room types, including the Ondol Suite that recreates an authentic Korean underfloor heating system for those who want to experience a more authentic traditional Korean home. Comprising two beds for up to four persons, the spacious family twin room is suitable for travelling with children.
"Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand's first property to launch in Busan, and we look forward to bringing the "Smarter Stay" values to a growing market of business and leisure travellers to Korea," says Tae Ju Park, General Manager, Shilla Stay Busan.
For a distinctive dining experience, Cafe offers a wide selection of fresh seafood as part of its delectable buffet available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also lounge and soak up some sun in the hotel's rooftop pool, which overlooks the panoramic beachfront, while enjoying refreshing drinks and snacks from the poolside bar.
Serving as one of the nation's key transportation hub, Busan makes for the perfect coastal getaway with a range of leisure activities for guests to experience, from the famed Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to excursions at the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, and nature trails at Dongbaek Island, Dalmaji Hill, Jangsan Mountain, and APEC Naru Park.
About Shilla Hotels and Resorts
Established in 1973 as the hotel sector subsidiary of the Samsung Group, South Korea"s largest conglomerate, The Shilla is the national leader in premium hospitality services.
The Shilla"s hotel business was established after taking over the historic Yeong Bin Gwan state guesthouse. In 1979, the group"s flagship hotel The Shilla Seoul opened next to the Yeong Bin Gwan. For more than three decades, it has been internationally renowned as South Korea"s premier luxury hotel, offering exquisite personalized Korean hospitality and services. In 2013, the hotel underwent a major renovation under the acclaimed designer Peter Remedios.
Today, Hotel Shilla group owns and operates two The Shilla hotels in Seoul and Jeju. The group unveiled its upscale business brand Shilla Stay in 2013 with Shilla Stay Dongtan. Built on the "Smarter Stay" concept, Shilla Stay properties offer streamlined comfort coupled with excellent value. Shilla Stay currently has 11 properties in Korea.