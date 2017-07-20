As part of its ongoing expansion, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts' premium business brand, Shilla Stay, announces the opening of two new properties in Seocho, Seoul, and Haeundae, Busan. Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand's first property in Busan, situated on the southeast tip of the Korean Peninsula.

Characteristic of the Shilla Stay brand, the hotels are designed by renowned Italian architect Piero Lissoni and offer ample space with minimalist aesthetics. Functional furnishings coupled with modern conveniences create a relaxed ambience and reflect the brand's "Smarter Stay" values of delivering home away from home experiences.

Shilla Stay Seocho

Opened on April 1 in the heart of Gangnam's commercial district, Shilla Stay Seocho is accessible via two subway stations – Yangjae Station and Gangnam Station – and nearby Seoul's cultural and shopping hubs such as COEX Mall, Apgujeong Rodeo Street, and Seoul Arts Centre.

Shilla Stay Seocho spans 28 floors and comprises 305 rooms available in three categories. Ranging from Standard and Deluxe to an expansive Grand Room, each guestroom exemplifies the brand's winning blend of comfort and convenience through bespoke details such as quality Hungarian goose-down bedding and Aveda bathroom amenities.

Designed with the modern traveller in mind, Shilla Stay Seocho features welcoming communal spaces such as a Guest Lounge*, which includes amenities like a self-service laundry room, microwave, induction stove, and water purifier. For those travelling for work, the hotel's 5/F is dedicated to meetings and banquets, with several venues that can be booked in advance as well as catering services available upon request. Six customizable rooms can accommodate groups from 12 to 70 persons, each fully equipped with LCD projectors, state-of-the-art sound systems, and high-speed wireless internet to match the needs of a diverse audience.

Shilla Stay's flagship restaurant Cafe on the 3/F offers a buffet of pan-Asian and international cuisines for breakfast and lunch, and transitions into a cozy lounge bar serving drinks and small bites after 6pm.

Centrally located with easy access to major tourist areas and two subway lines, Shilla Stay Seocho is ideal for business and leisure travellers alike.

Address: 427 Hyoryeong-ro, Seocho, Seoul

Telephone: (82) 2-2219-9000

*Available only for long-term guests staying 14 nights and above.

Shilla Stay Haeundae

With vistas of the lush landscape and sweeping views of the ocean, Shilla Stay Haeundae opens today in Busan, just a 2-minute walk away from the scenic Haeundae Beach. Clean lines and soft hues are a recurring motif of the design, which highlights the hotel's unique surroundings in an urban coastal neighborhood.

Featuring residential-style accommodation with a relaxed resort atmosphere, Shilla Stay Haeundae offers six room types, including the Ondol Suite that recreates an authentic Korean underfloor heating system for those who want to experience a more authentic traditional Korean home. Comprising two beds for up to four persons, the spacious family twin room is suitable for travelling with children.

"Shilla Stay Haeundae is the brand's first property to launch in Busan, and we look forward to bringing the "Smarter Stay" values to a growing market of business and leisure travellers to Korea," says Tae Ju Park, General Manager, Shilla Stay Busan.

For a distinctive dining experience, Cafe offers a wide selection of fresh seafood as part of its delectable buffet available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can also lounge and soak up some sun in the hotel's rooftop pool, which overlooks the panoramic beachfront, while enjoying refreshing drinks and snacks from the poolside bar.

Serving as one of the nation's key transportation hub, Busan makes for the perfect coastal getaway with a range of leisure activities for guests to experience, from the famed Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) to excursions at the Haedong Yonggungsa Temple, and nature trails at Dongbaek Island, Dalmaji Hill, Jangsan Mountain, and APEC Naru Park.