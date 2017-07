External Article

Leaked Documents Reveal the Hotel Lobby's Aggressive Plan to Undermine Airbnb

gizmodo.com

Airbnb can be an awesome service for frugal travelers, and it feels especially great to use when the only other option is staying at an overpriced boutique hotel in the same city. But the incumbent hotel lobby is hoping to highlight some of the weaknesses of the “short-term rental” service, including how it negatively impacts communities and allows unregulated businesses to thrive.