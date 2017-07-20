The Anam Celebrates Grand Opening April 26
Luxurious Colonial-Inspired Resort Marks Bold New Move on Vietnamese Coastline
The Anam’s romantic design evokes a nostalgic tone with its imperial Hue-style roofs, big-bellied water vases, decorative pools, and stone pathways.
Some 3,000 palm trees shade The Anam, a 117-villa and 96-room resort on 12 hectares.
In a captivating fusion of East and West, all of the accommodations feature hardwood from sustainable forests, customised mosaic floor tiles and Vietnamese artwork.
Some 3,000 palm trees shade the 12-hectare property that fronts 300 metres of private beach overlooking the East Sea, where toast-brown sand, turquoise waters, dramatic headlands and offshore islands come together as one of Vietnam's most picture-perfect seaside enclaves.
Ranging in size from 50 sqm to 267 sqm, the villas, rooms and suites afford unencumbered views of the ocean, towering headlands, lush gardens and the resort's swimming and decorative pools. Terraces or balconies jut from every villa. Twenty-seven villas have separate living rooms and their own private swimming pools.
Throughout the resort, old world elegance meets Asian aesthetics and prerogatives in a fusion of East and West. Forests cultivated for sustainable harvests supplied the hardwood. Local artisans designed floor tiles that reference colonial French floors. Vietnamese artwork hung from the walls and perched on plinths open doors on the country's culture.
Three distinct restaurants, The Indochine, Indochine Grill and Beach Club, and two bars, Saigon Bar and Sports Bar, lure diners from venues casual enough for finger food and refined enough for a baby grand piano.
The Sri Mara Spa comprises 10 treatment rooms, including four VIP rooms designed for couples, each equipped with two massage beds, a steam room, sauna and outdoor granite Jacuzzi.
Complimentary daily activities include beach volleyball, badminton, sepak takraw (a sport known as 'kick volleyball' native to Southeast Asia) and sunrise yoga. Other recreational pursuits offered by the water sports centre range from kayaking and bravo sailing, to surfing, bodyboarding and snorkeling. The Anam can also organise personal training, tennis and even a fishing excursion in an iconic Vietnamese coracle boat.
For more information, please visit: www.theanam.com
