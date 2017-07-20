In a captivating fusion of East and West, all of the accommodations feature hardwood from sustainable forests, customised mosaic floor tiles and Vietnamese artwork.

Some 3,000 palm trees shade The Anam, a 117-villa and 96-room resort on 12 hectares.

The Anam’s romantic design evokes a nostalgic tone with its imperial Hue-style roofs, big-bellied water vases, decorative pools, and stone pathways.

CAM RANH, Vietnam -- The Anam, a 117-villa and 96-room resort that commands a stunning beachfront setting and a sublime 10 treatment-room spa, celebrates its grand opening on April 26 in Vietnam's most compelling new destination.

Blazing new ground in a destination emerging as a high-end alternative to nearby Nha Trang, the independently owned and operated five-star resort will cut the ribbon on a host of world-class facilities, including the spa, three restaurants and two bars, a 3-D movie theatre, a ballroom, conference facilities, water sports centre, yoga room and deck, tennis court, gym, kids club and three swimming pools.

The Anam's design pays homage to colonial-era and age-old Vietnamese aesthetics, evoking a nostalgic tone with its imperial Hue-style roofs, glowing lanterns, big-bellied water vases, decorative pools, customised mosaic floor tiles and stone pathways.

Some 3,000 palm trees shade the 12-hectare property that fronts 300 metres of private beach overlooking the East Sea, where toast-brown sand, turquoise waters, dramatic headlands and offshore islands come together as one of Vietnam's most picture-perfect seaside enclaves.

Ranging in size from 50 sqm to 267 sqm, the villas, rooms and suites afford unencumbered views of the ocean, towering headlands, lush gardens and the resort's swimming and decorative pools. Terraces or balconies jut from every villa. Twenty-seven villas have separate living rooms and their own private swimming pools.

Throughout the resort, old world elegance meets Asian aesthetics and prerogatives in a fusion of East and West. Forests cultivated for sustainable harvests supplied the hardwood. Local artisans designed floor tiles that reference colonial French floors. Vietnamese artwork hung from the walls and perched on plinths open doors on the country's culture.

Three distinct restaurants, The Indochine, Indochine Grill and Beach Club, and two bars, Saigon Bar and Sports Bar, lure diners from venues casual enough for finger food and refined enough for a baby grand piano.

The Sri Mara Spa comprises 10 treatment rooms, including four VIP rooms designed for couples, each equipped with two massage beds, a steam room, sauna and outdoor granite Jacuzzi.

Complimentary daily activities include beach volleyball, badminton, sepak takraw (a sport known as 'kick volleyball' native to Southeast Asia) and sunrise yoga. Other recreational pursuits offered by the water sports centre range from kayaking and bravo sailing, to surfing, bodyboarding and snorkeling. The Anam can also organise personal training, tennis and even a fishing excursion in an iconic Vietnamese coracle boat.

