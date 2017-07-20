BOX ELDER, S.D. and MCLEAN, Va. – Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced today its newest property, Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 107 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City's debut complements the 2.1 percent increase in hotel occupancy in the region, per the last recorded year*.

"With tourism growing South Dakota's economy by 6.1 percent in the last recorded year*, the Home2 Suites brand is introduced in the right place at the right time," said Patricia Luna, general manager. "Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City will offer value, comfort and convenience for either business or leisure travelers visiting the area."

Owned and managed by Liv Hospitality, LLC, Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City offers all-suite accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and modular furniture, providing guests the flexibility to customize their suite to their style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary Internet, inviting communal spaces, and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items, and the Inspired Table, a complimentary daily breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy Sliders, the hotel lounge, or spend time at the hotel's outdoor patio and grill area. Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City is also pet-friendly.

Located off Interstate 90 at 621 WaTiki Way, Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City offers guests convenient access to Watiki Indoor Waterpark, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Badlands National Park and Custer State Park as well as the offices for Pepsi Cola of the Black Hills and Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country. A complimentary shuttle service to and from Rapid City Regional Airport is also available.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton Rapid City or call 605-791-4662.

Read more about Home2 Suites by Hilton at www.home2suites.com and news.home2suites.com.

*SOURCE: Visit South Dakota

