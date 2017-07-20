WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – The SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is opening its doors to guests in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The property is one of the first of its kind to join one of the newest hotel brands in the industry – SureStay Hotel Group®.

The hotel will provide guests with an experience they can count on and the amenities today's travelers have come to expect.

Built in 1922, the SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is an historic landmark in Williamsport and is also the city's tallest building, with 10 stories. The property's location is optimal for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a three-hour drive from New York City, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.

Located at 200 West 4th Street in Williamsport, the hotel features 164 guest rooms and 40 suites, with more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel is also home to Genetti Taphouse (formerly 4th Street Grille and Ale House), a full-service restaurant with 18 beers on tap and amazing American fare. The property also has a 24-hour fitness facility, business center and a complementary full hot breakfast.

"The SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of SureStay® hotels," said Shane Platt, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group. "We are thrilled to bring this new hotel brand to Williamsport and believe this hotel will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers in this area."

"We are committed to providing our guests with the amenities they look for in a hotel stay – free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast and quality customer care," said Marc Schefsky, general manager of the SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel. "Travelers visiting Williamsport and surrounding areas can be sure about their stay at our hotel."

Reservations may be booked by calling 1-800-827-8298 or by visiting surestay.com.

