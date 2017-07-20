SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel Makes Its Debut in Pennsylvania
Built in 1922, the SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is an historic landmark in Williamsport and is also the city's tallest building, with 10 stories. The property's location is optimal for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a three-hour drive from New York City, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.
Located at 200 West 4th Street in Williamsport, the hotel features 164 guest rooms and 40 suites, with more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The hotel is also home to Genetti Taphouse (formerly 4th Street Grille and Ale House), a full-service restaurant with 18 beers on tap and amazing American fare. The property also has a 24-hour fitness facility, business center and a complementary full hot breakfast.
"The SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel is a welcomed addition to our growing portfolio of SureStay® hotels," said Shane Platt, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group. "We are thrilled to bring this new hotel brand to Williamsport and believe this hotel will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers in this area."
"We are committed to providing our guests with the amenities they look for in a hotel stay – free high-speed internet throughout the hotel, complimentary breakfast and quality customer care," said Marc Schefsky, general manager of the SureStay Signature Collection Genetti Hotel. "Travelers visiting Williamsport and surrounding areas can be sure about their stay at our hotel."
Reservations may be booked by calling 1-800-827-8298 or by visiting surestay.com.
Contact
Sioux Jeffrey
Corporate Communications - Best Western® Hotels & Resorts
Phone: 602-957-5749
Send Email
ABOUT BEST WESTERN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Best Western® Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is a privately held hotel brand with a global network of 4,100* hotels in more than 100* countries and territories worldwide. Best Western Australasia is a third-party organisation and licensee of Best Western Hotels & Resorts, with more than 125* independently owned and managed Best Western hotels across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Best Western's family of brands caters for all travel styles with Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western℠, BW Premier Collection® and GLōSM. More than 30 million travellers are members of the award-winning loyalty program, Best Western Rewards, one of the few programs in which members earn points that never expire and can be redeemed at any Best Western hotel worldwide.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.
* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.