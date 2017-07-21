Lund, Sweden – Zaplox AB (Zaplox), a market innovator of advanced mobile key solutions for the hospitality industry, today announces the appointment of Emma Dupont as Sales Director, North America. With this appointment, Zaplox takes another step in implementing its ambitious growth plans for the U.S. market. Emma Dupont is set to join the Zaplox team, as of May 1, 2017.

With interest in mobile key applications growing rapidly over the past several years in the hospitality market, Zaplox has developed and customized its comprehensive platform for the industry, and works on a global scale to help hoteliers implement a mobile guest journey. The solution provides vast possibilities for the hospitality industry to maximize guest satisfaction, and the appointment of Emma Dupont, with her broad marketing and sales experience at Expedia Inc. among other companies, guarantees an understanding of the market's needs and challenges. Emma Dupont will be responsible for sales of the Zaplox solution in the U.S. market.

"The Sales Director, North America is the face of the company in this market, driving the business, building long-term relationships with all stakeholders. We are very happy to reinforce our global team with Emma Dupont in this key position," said Magnus Friberg, CEO at Zaplox.

Commenting on her appointment, Dupont stated, "I am looking forward to working at Zaplox and helping the team expand the current client portfolio to grow the business in the U.S. This is an opportunity for me to work with a strong, global team in a dynamic market. I appreciate being part of a company with a global mindset and the ability to drive market innovation."

