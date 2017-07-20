Thanks in large part to the ultra modern and chic desert city of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates has become one of the most important players in the global hospitality industry. There really is everything in the world of Dubai hotels, in terms of luxury and vacation options. It's become a beacon of luxury and recreation, one that is only getting richer and more vaunted with time.

Famous hotels in the city include all manner of brands and options, from pyramid shaped constructions to large and massive towers of fanciful design and comfort. As noted above, the hotel boom in Dubai is young and likely just getting started.

With that in mind, it's important for all hotel owners and operators that occupy the luxury arena to be well aware of projects that are currently under construction in the Dubai and the rest of the United Arab Emirates. For starters, one should know that there are 217 hotel construction projects currently underway or about to being in the country. That's quite the active pipeline, according to the TOPHOTELPROJECTS database. A closer look reveals that of these 217 projects, 170 of them can be found in the Dubai area, leaving 25 in Abu Dhabi and a handful of others scattered throughout the rest of the country.

So, with that in mind please check out this list of upcoming hotel projects in that country and city:

Bawadi Project:

The destination status and luxurious reputation of Dubai brings all manner of heavy spenders and high luxury guests to the city. Some truly massive hotel constructions are seeking to capitalize on the city's status as a world class tourist destination. One such hotel is the Bawadi Project, a new construction that is currently in the pre-planning phase. Once completed, this building is projected to have 60,000 new luxury guest rooms for travelers to stay in. Located near the Arabian Ranches, the Bawadi Project will be the longest chain of luxury hotels in the world, taking up a 10-kilometer stretch and incorporating 51 luxury hotels.

Oyster Resort Dubai:Oyster Resort Dubai certainly can't compete with the 51 hotels and 60,000 rooms that make up the Bawadi Project, but literally no hotel in the world really can. This hotel, however, is no slouch. Currently in the pre-planning phase, Oyster Resort Dubai will have 1,748 rooms. The hotel will also be made up of 45 floors, standing a height of 275 meters. The entrance to the hotel will actually be at the top of the hill where it is located, meaning that the lobby will ultimately be on the 15thfloor, and visitors will find themselves inside a void pyramid that's 100 m X 100 m by 100 m high.

Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences Dubai:

Another staple of Dubai is luxurious constructions that blend both hotel rooms and residencies. This project is currently under construction, but once it is completed it will be a 64 story tower that has retail on its ground floor with a hotel and residences taking up the levels above.

More information on Hotel Constructions in the Emirates can be found on TOPHOTELPROJECTS, the specialized service provider in the exchange of cutting-edge information of hotel construction in the international hospitality industry.

View Source

Contact

Jule Grass

Marketing Manager

Phone: +49 4261 4140 309

Send Email