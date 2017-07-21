MONTREAL – York Access Control, a wholly owned subsidiary of York Industries, Inc., installs thousands of electronic door locks for dozens of major-brand properties each month. Its five install teams are experienced with all lock brands and manage projects across North America, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

"We work with several electronic door lock companies and dormakaba is the best in my opinion. I have learned to trust the high quality of their products."

"They consistently provide everything we need to finish our installation projects on deadline," said Christopher T. York, president of York Access Control.

dormakaba provides installation and service for the Saflok™ and Ilco™ brands of electronic door locks. The company is a service focused best-in-class global leader that combines innovative solutions and professional services to provide the worldwide hospitality industry with electronic locking solutions. Click here for information on electronic door locks from dormakaba.

"When we first started our business, we installed primarily for builders at new construction hotel projects. Today most of our projects are property lock system transitions from magstripe reader technology to the newest RFID chip and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) solutions for mobile access," York said.

"The largest chains are quickly moving into BLE. We are heavily involved in dormakaba's mobile access rollout with these companies and having great results!"

York said that each hotel project is unique. Retrofit installations are challenging because most properties remain open during the project to maintain full cash flow.

"We always accommodate guest and staff needs first while we are upgrading a properties lock system," York said.

"dormakaba is the best at supplying everything we need to finish our projects as scheduled. Plus, dormakaba's service and tech support is the best in the industry."

"They have an excellent toll-free support number to help their strategic partners like us provide consistently great installs and customer satisfaction.

"I have seen dormakaba do the right thing for their customers many times, and worry about the costs later. That says a lot to me."

Price is often a major factor in a property's lock equipment decision. "We do not partner with some lock providers. Although their product may be somewhat comparable or even slightly lower in cost initially, they will charge customers much more for after-market components once the installation is completed," York said. "We also find that the lowest priced, imported locks are not currently cost effective because their lower quality undercuts operational reliability. We often replace these locks after a short time for customers that try them."

'dormakaba's lock systems are well built and reliable and they treat their customers very well. I value that greatly for my customers."

Alastair Cush, SVP Global Business Owner, Lodging Systems for dormakaba, said:

"York Access Control is a trusted strategic partner for dormakaba's hospitality industry installations."

"Its field service teams are professional and York's repair work is always done to high standards."

"Their 25 years' experience with dormakaba and our mutual client properties benefits every hotel company they work with," said Mr. Cush.

