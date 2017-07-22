Facebook Has a Monopoly Amongst Travel Marketers
62% of travel marketers rate Facebook as the most effective social media network.
"Facebook has numerous advantages above its rivals, but the largest of these is the depth of information it has on its users," said Alex Hadwick, Head of Research at EyeforTravel. "Potentially Facebook has the majority of a Millennial or Generation Z's life recorded in detail, from their interests and preferences, to the places they have travelled to. This gives them enormous power that has been multiplied by the clever acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. In my opinion these acquisitions also help to future-proof Facebook from potential downturns in usage of its original platform."
The survey also found that 78% of travel marketers are using social media data in their marketing campaigns. This level of integration illustrates the importance social now plays in marketing efforts, a position that is likely to increase rather than diminish in the medium-term.
Click here to download the full report for free now. Or to learn the best data and revenue management strategies directly, why not attend EyeforTravel Europe on May 3-4?
Contact
Nikhil Vijayan
Head of Digital & Content
Send Email
About EyeforTravel
EyeforTravel is an online travel intelligence provider to hotels, airlines, online travel agents, cruise, car hire firms and more. Established in 1997 by Tim Gunstone, right at the inception of online travel, the group offers a diverse product portfolio including industry analysis, insights, research, webinars, reports and conferences. From major hotel brands to new startups, EyeforTravel helps its 80,000 strong customer base make better decisions, build better brands, close the most lucrative deals and ultimately sell more of their product.
For more information visit www.eyefortravel.com.